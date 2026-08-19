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California

Becerra pledges to debate Hilton — more than once — between now and Nov. 3

Xavier Becerra, in white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, and a woman stand in a plaza with paper lanterns strung above.
Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra walks with Helen Ota, president of the 2026 Nisei Week Foundation, on Tuesday in Little Tokyo.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Seema Mehta.
By Seema Mehta
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  • Democratic gubernatorial front-runner Xavier Becerra, facing criticism from GOP rival Steve Hilton for a lack of public visibility since the primary election, pledged to face the Republican in multiple debates before the Nov. 3 general election to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom.
  • A new UC Berkeley/L.A. Times poll shows Becerra leading Hilton 55% to 37% in heavily Democratic California, where Republicans last won statewide office in 2006.
  • Becerra visited Little Tokyo during the Nisei Week festival, highlighting ties to a community he represented while in Congress.

Democrat Xavier Becerra pledged on Tuesday to participate in more than one debate against Steve Hilton, his GOP rival in the California governor’s race.

“We will have debates, and between now and Nov. 3, we will continue to go out there and meet with folks to make sure they have an opportunity to see the candidates,” Becerra told reporters after greeting business owners, community leaders and voters in a walking tour of Little Tokyo. “Voters need to have good information. We’ll make sure they have it, and there will be debates.”

Sec. Xavier Becerra, center, listens to Roy Kuroyawagi, owner of Japangeles.
Xavier Becerra, center, who is running for governor of California, talks with Roy Kuroyawagi, owner of Japangeles in Little Tokyo on Tuesday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
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Hilton has been needling Becerra for not being as publicly visible on the campaign trail since the two men advanced in the June primary. The British-born conservative strategist and political commentator raises chickens at his Silicon Valley home and has said he named one of them “Xavier.”

“Xavier Becerra wants to be governor while dodging questions from the press and a debate with me,” Hilton posted on the social media platform X earlier this month.”What else do you expect from a lazy, arrogant, entitled ‘empty suit’ 36-year machine politician.”

Becerra held a 55% to 37% lead over Hilton in a UC Berkeley/L.A. Times poll released Thursday. The margin is unsurprising given the edge that Democrats have in voter registration over Republicans in a state that last elected GOP politicians to statewide office in 2006.

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Claremont, CA 2026 - April 28: Steve Hilton, left, speaks tic Xavier Becerra during a break in a gubernatorial debate sponsored by CBS Television Stations, in partnership with Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA), at Pomona College on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Claremont, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Becerra, asked Tuesday about Hilton’s criticism that he was “coasting” to election in the November general election to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom, rejected the notion.

“Well, if I were trying to coast, I’d be out on the coast right now instead of here with you all and making a nice visit to Little Tokyo,” he said outside of an Asian-fusion gastropub on an oppressively hot, muggy afternoon. “Listen, this is all about making sure voters have a choice. We’ll get out there and make sure we’re front and center with them ... even if it’s a little hot.”

Left; Calif. gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton. Right; Calif. gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra.

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Becerra spoke with reporters after visiting Little Tokyo businesses and chatting with locals and visitors.

When a group of young women pledged to vote for him in the gubernatorial race, Becerra urged them to vote against Proposition 39, a ballot measure that would require Californians to provide government-issued identification when voting and election officials to verify registered voters are U.S. citizens.

“Please vote against that. That would deter people from voting,” Becerra said, making a thumbs-down gesture. “I’m not joking.”

Becerra later told reporters that the proposition, which likely California voters oppose, according to polls, is a direct attack on the state’s elections by President Trump.

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“The president has insisted on trying to disrupt elections. When he can’t do it in Washington, D.C., he’s trying to do it in our state directly,” Becerra said. “Prop. 39 is President Trump’s effort to try to interfere in our election. We have to resist it. We have to oppose it. And I hope people know that Prop. 39 is just a prop for Donald Trump. And anyone who believes that we have to see more people vote, we have to see robust elections, should be voting against Prop. 39.”

Becerra also enjoyed a little shopping.

At Japangeles, he purchased a ball cap with “L.A.” superimposed over Japanese characters for “Nihon,” what the Japanese call their own country; at Cafe Dulce, he picked up a fruit tart; and at a 123-year-old Japanese confectionery, he bought sweet mango mochi wrapped in a thin, fluffy pancake.

His visit Tuesday came during the community’s annual Nisei Week festival, which celebrates Japanese American culture and history. Becerra represented the area during his time in Congress. He ran into several people he had known over his long political career, including former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jan Perry, and Brian Kito, the third-generation owner of the Fugetsu-Do Bakery.

Kito showed Becerra a picture of the then-congressman swearing him in as a neighborhood council president more than a decade ago.

“It was a nice reunion,” Kito said. “He’s a true gentleman. ... I’m hoping nothing but success for him.”

More to Read

CaliforniaPoliticsWorld & NationCalifornia Politics California Governor RaceMidterm Election 2026

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Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer for the Los Angeles Times covering national and state politics, currently writing about the 2026 gubernatorial contest and critical California congressional races that may determine control of the House in this year’s midterm election. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

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