Why Catholics must take the lead to rebuke MAGA in the midterms
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Though I don’t regularly attend Mass, I fondly remember the two years in high school when I prepared for the sacrament of Communion.
In the basement of St. Boniface Church in Anaheim on weekday afternoons and weekend mornings in the mid-1990s, my sister, about 20 other teenagers and I learned about the tenets of our faith.
We were inculcated with the importance of charity, love toward all, good works and humility, and urged to carry those virtues into adulthood. I didn’t agree with everything our lay teachers espoused — why abortion should be outlawed, why necking was bad, why only men could become priests — but I learned enough important moral lessons that I still proudly call myself Catholic.
Her brown face, green mantle and forgiving gaze is a mainstay of Southern California: In front yards.
Confirmation is meant to bring recipients closer to God and “imprints on the soul an indelible spiritual mark,” according to the Vatican’s official guide to its doctrine. What especially stayed with my classmates and me was, well, us.
We were white, Filipino, Vietnamese and Latino, children of working-class parents and equals in the eyes of God. Church fairs were as likely to serve pancit and spring rolls as hamburgers and tacos. When we finally received confirmation at a special Mass at St. Boniface attended by then-Bishop Norman McFarland, we exemplified not just the future of the church but also the promise of a better tomorrow for the United States.
Our parish lived and practiced American Catholicism’s long tradition of welcoming the stranger, the outcast, the refugee — following the example and words of the Gospel we read every Sunday. But even as we committed ourselves to the path of Christ, politicians in California waged a war against illegal immigrants and anything that suggested diversity — a xenophobia that would culminate decades later with President Trump’s election.
Trump is a walking manifestation of the seven deadly sins, to the point that he has depicted himself as Jesus and a pope on social media. Nevertheless, a majority of Catholics — thankfully no one in my immediate family — voted for him in each of his three presidential elections, with support topping out at 55% in 2024, per the Pew Research Center.
Catholics were a key constituency in every sector Trump needed for his historic victory against Kamala Harris. Swing states with old-line communities like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Boom states like Nevada and Florida. And especially Latinos, who voted for Trump in numbers never before seen for a Republican presidential candidate. Latino Catholics went even harder for Trump: The Public Religion Research Institute found their support for him increased by 17 percentage points from 2016 to 2024, even as his white Catholic support dropped from 64% to 59%.
Issues from abortion to the economy to transgender rights spurred Catholics to side with Trump, but his hard-line stance against immigration was especially popular. As immigrant Catholics were being demonized, echoing previous eras of American history, too many Catholics sided with the demonizers.
A June 2024 survey by Georgetown’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, which tracks American Catholic life, showed that 43% of respondents supported lower levels of immigration. A month into Trump’s second term, 41% of American Catholics thought that increased immigration in recent years had changed the U.S. “for the worse,” compared with 33% who felt it made life better, according to a Pew Research Center poll.
In the lead-up to the 2024 election, I argued about the dignity of Venezuelan and Salvadoran migrants with people from my parents’ native ranchos in Mexico, who came to this country without papers and are regular churchgoers. I sighed in disappointment as former confirmation classmates whose refugee parents fled tyrannical rulers, just like the Holy Family, posted approvingly on social media about Trump’s vow to build a bigger, nastier border wall.
Catholics have frequently exemplified the best and worst tendencies of American society. We’ve been brutal conquistadors and the huddled masses yearning to be free, trailblazing politicians and the millions who stood silently during our church’s sex abuse scandals. Trump’s support among Catholics represented a new low. But by some miracle of God, more and more of those supporters are finally seeing him for who he is.
On Aug. 12 — the feast day of Jane Frances de Chantal, the patron saint of forgotten people — the Public Religion Research Institute released a survey showing that 62% of Catholics think unfavorably of Trump, while 57% oppose his handling of immigration, both legal and illegal. If this repentance transforms into votes against MAGA in the midterms, the rest of Trump’s presidency is doomed.
Hearing Leo’s simple smackdown of the president, at a time when too many people insist we must sink to Trump’s lows to beat him, is like receiving a sacrament I never knew I needed.
The poll offers no insight into why Catholic support for Trump has cratered. The easy explanation would be the president’s enmity toward Pope Leo XIV, who has preached a gospel of kindness toward the undocumented and spoken out against the quagmire in Iran. When the Trump administration invited the native-born Chicagoan to visit the U.S. for America’s 250th anniversary, Leo instead decided to spend his Fourth of July on Lampedusa, the Ellis Island of the Mediterranean.
But the poll noted that Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, had higher favorability ratings among American Catholics during the same time in their respective reigns — 90% to Leo’s 75%.
Trump’s popularity is also collapsing among Americans as a whole. Only about a third support him, according to an a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll — the poorest showing of his second term, matching the lowest numbers of his first term. But for Catholics, it’s not just high prices, the Iran War and Trump’s drift toward despotism that makes him so onerous.
The Catholics in his government, from Supreme Court justices to Cabinet members to Vice President JD Vance, are acting as a rubber stamp for an imperious ruler, instead of imitations of Christ. Trump’s immigration sweeps are hitting American Catholicism so hard that bishops have allowed the faithful to stay home instead of attending Mass.
What reason is there left for good Catholics to support Trump? If ever a group needed to break away from him, it’s us.
What’s been especially galling about Trump’s second term, from a Catholic perspective, is his gleeful cruelty.
Proverbs 21:13 states, “Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered.” Conservatives who have criticized Pope Leo for taking on Trump over his nastiness toward the meek don’t get that his motive isn’t political — this has been standard Vatican doctrine going back to his namesake, Leo XIII. In an influential 1891 encyclical urging the world to stand by the working class, Leo XIII pointed out that sacrificing oneself “for the benefit of others, is man’s surest antidote against the insolence of the world and immoderate love of self.”
Is there any statement more contrary to MAGA than that?
The Catholics who supported Trump may have forgotten Leo XIII’s words as they repeatedly voted for him. But that’s the beauty of our faith. We can admit our errors and seek to right them through another sacrament — confession.
“Through such an admission man looks squarely at the sins he is guilty of,” reads the catechism of the Catholic Church. That way, people can “take responsibility” for their faults and reconcile with God “in order to make a new future possible.” And the way to do that is by “doing something more to make amends for the sin.”
Catholics are supposed to confess our sins privately. But we must repent of Trump publicly and loudly at the ballot box this November and urge others to follow.
We helped usher in Trump. We must now lead in exorcising him from American society once and for all.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column recalls a formative Catholic upbringing that stressed charity, humility, and welcoming the stranger, and contrasts that experience of a diverse, immigrant-heavy parish with later waves of anti-immigrant politics in California and the rise of Trump-era xenophobia.
It argues that Trump embodies the seven deadly sins and has even indulged in quasi-blasphemous self-portrayals as Jesus and a pope, making ongoing Catholic support for Trump a grave moral and spiritual failure.
The piece stresses that many Catholics, including a majority of voters in recent national elections, backed Trump despite this behavior, with surveys showing that around half or more of U.S. Catholics supported Trump over Democratic opponents in 2020 and 2024, and that 55% of Catholics voted for Trump in 2024.[9][15]
It highlights that Latino Catholics in particular increased their support for Trump over time and that many Catholics cited abortion, the economy, transgender issues, and especially a hard line on immigration as reasons for siding with Trump, even as immigrant co-religionists were being demonized.
The article contends that Trump’s immigration agenda and rhetoric are fundamentally at odds with the Catholic tradition of welcoming migrants and refugees, invoking the Gospel and Catholic social teaching that call for hospitality toward newcomers and humane, dignified treatment of migrants.[4][6][10][12]
It notes that Church teaching affirms the right of people to migrate to sustain their lives and families and insists that border policies be governed by justice and mercy, suggesting that Trump’s approach to immigration swept aside these principles through cruelty and fear-driven enforcement.[6][10][11]
The column laments that Catholic officeholders in Trump’s administration and in other branches of government have acted as enablers rather than as moral checks, failing to imitate Christ in their public roles and instead rubber-stamping policies that harm the poor, migrants, and refugees.
It draws on Proverbs 21:13 and on Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 encyclical urging solidarity with workers to argue that Catholicism calls for self-sacrifice and attentiveness to the cry of the poor, framing the MAGA ethos as diametrically opposed to this ethic of self-giving and care for the vulnerable.
The piece emphasizes that Catholics have historically embodied both the best and worst of American society, from welcoming immigrants to participating in conquest and remaining silent during abuse scandals, and suggests that Catholic support for Trump represents a new low within that complicated legacy.
It underscores recent polling that shows Trump’s standing deteriorating among Catholics and the broader public, describing a majority of Catholics now holding unfavorable views of Trump and opposing his handling of immigration, and presenting this shift as a providential opening for change.
The article interprets Catholic sacraments as a template for political repentance, arguing that Catholics who once supported Trump must “confess” that error and “make amends” by voting against MAGA candidates in the midterms and encouraging fellow Catholics to do the same.
It concludes that because Catholics were instrumental in Trump’s rise, they bear a special responsibility to lead in rejecting Trumpism at the ballot box, portraying a decisive Catholic turn away from MAGA as essential to “exorcising” Trump’s influence from American society.
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the column’s depiction of Trump-era immigration policies as categorically un-Catholic, many U.S. bishops and Catholic organizations emphasize that Church teaching balances the right of people to migrate with the right of nations to regulate their borders, insisting that governments may set legal conditions on immigration so long as they respect human dignity.[2][3][5][6]
Catholic statements on immigration, including those from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, explicitly affirm that political authorities may enforce immigration laws and maintain border security, provided enforcement is proportional, humane, and not driven by fear, which some Catholics cite to argue that stronger border controls or deportations can be morally legitimate in certain circumstances.[5][10][11][14]
Conservative Catholic commentators note that the Church does not endorse an “open borders” policy, pointing out that the catechism allows nations to limit immigration “to the extent they are able” and to impose juridical conditions on entry, and therefore argue that Catholics can in good conscience support policies aimed at deterrence, stricter border enforcement, or even deportation, if these are pursued with justice and mercy.[5][8][13]
Some Catholic analysts frame immigration as a prudential issue where faithful Catholics may legitimately disagree about policy specifics, observing that Church teaching provides broad moral principles but does not dictate detailed legislative solutions, and thus reject the idea that support for particular enforcement policies or politicians automatically constitutes a betrayal of the faith.[2][6][12]
Polling and election analyses show that many Catholic voters who supported Trump did so primarily because of concerns over abortion, religious liberty, and cultural questions rather than enthusiasm for harsh rhetoric, with conservative Catholics especially wary of Democratic commitments to expanded abortion rights and perceiving Trump-aligned candidates as more protective of unborn life and traditional moral norms.[9][15]
Election data from recent cycles indicate that Catholics have been closely divided politically, with a slim majority backing Trump in 2024 while a substantial minority opposed him, and some Catholics argue that this split reflects an ongoing internal debate about how to weigh issues like abortion, immigration, economic policy, and foreign affairs, rather than a simple embrace of Trumpism.[7][9][15]
Catholic leaders who focus on comprehensive immigration reform urge engagement with both parties instead of aligning wholly against one figure or movement, emphasizing the need for policies that expand legal pathways, prioritize family unity, and create earned legalization, while also calling for targeted enforcement; from this perspective, reducing Catholic political responsibility to voting against Trump or MAGA is seen as too narrow and insufficient for achieving lasting reform.[5][11][14]
Catholic educators and advocacy groups stress that Catholic social teaching on migrants calls both for welcoming the stranger and for upholding the rule of law, leading some to argue that faithful Catholics can support a combination of generous humanitarian protections, expanded legal immigration, and robust but humane enforcement, and that such a stance should not be conflated with hostility toward immigrants or automatic opposition to all Trump-era policies.[1][3][6][10]
Commentaries in Catholic media note that while many liberal Catholics criticized Trump for his rhetoric and policies toward immigrants and the poor, many conservative Catholics believed that his administration took steps they viewed as beneficial for religious schools, pro-life causes, and certain economic sectors, and therefore see their past votes not as complicity in cruelty but as an imperfect choice made within a polarized political environment.[9][15]
Some Catholic voices caution against framing political disagreements in quasi-theological terms of exorcism or heresy, arguing instead that the Church calls the faithful to examine their consciences, apply moral principles to complex realities, and maintain charity toward those who reach different prudential conclusions about candidates or parties, even while vigorously debating immigration, social justice, and the common good.[2][6][12]