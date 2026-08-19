Disneyland warns not to stand up on its log-flume ride or risk getting booted from the park

People ride down the waterfall on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Bayou Country at Disneyland Park on Sunday in Anaheim.

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Disneyland has updated signage around Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, warning guests that they will be removed from the park if they stand up while on the log-flume ride.

Matthew Desmond, who shares theme park news on the X account Disney Snoop Guy, first reported the 12 new signs around the attraction on Tuesday. “Failure to stay seated will result in removal from the park,” reads one sign located in the queue for the ride.

Language on past signs at the attraction were slightly softer, Desmond said on X, noting that guests “may” be removed from the park if they refused to stay seated on the ride.

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Disneyland Resort officials told The Times in an email that the new signs are being installed this week. Similar signage also appears at the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! attractions, officials said.

Desmond told The Times in a message that the issue of riders standing up on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is worse than people realize. He rode the attraction 243 days consecutively last year and would see “families getting kicked out at least once a week for someone standing up on the ride,” he said.

Most of the time, he added, the person standing would refuse instructions from the cast members to sit back down.

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“It’s a very serious safety issue, so I’m glad they made this change,” he said.

The sign changes come less than two months after a 13-year-old boy climbed out of a log flume on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and fell 50 feet. Widely circulated footage shows the boy falling headfirst down the ride’s 50-foot-tall waterfall just behind the flume that he had exited. Disneyland employees immediately stopped the ride and closed it for the rest of the day.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and was later released, park officials said at the time. It is not clear why the boy tried to exit the ride early.

The ride, which for years was known as Splash Mountain, was reimagined in 2024, inspired by the film “The Princess and the Frog.” The logs, which carry guests through the attraction, do not have safety belts or lap bars.

News of the updated sign language was met with applause and general bewilderment from Disneyland fans.

“Kinda sad that its gotten to the point where they have to put signs like this up,” one person commented on X.

“We have officially devolved as a society,” wrote another.

One commenter on X recalled that in the 1990s if someone stood up on Splash Mountain they were removed and banned from the park for life. “And you got to see the secret detention cell (really a room),” the person wrote.

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Disneyland officials did not respond to a question about whether a lifetime ban is something that could be considered now for those who choose to stand up during the log-flume ride.

But, if the signs are any indication, it’s probably better not to test it.