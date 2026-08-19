Man in wheelchair struck by car in Huntington Beach dies from injuries

A man in a wheelchair crossing Skylab Road in Huntington Beach on Tuesday was struck by a car and died from his injuries, police report.

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A 74-year-old man from Westminster died from injuries sustained Tuesday, when his motorized wheelchair was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a street in Huntington Beach.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. in an industrial and commercial area near the intersection of Skylab Road and Able Lane, Huntington Beach Police Department stated in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe the man was crossing south on Skylab when a white Honda Civic traveling eastbound on the same street struck him. Officers arrived on scene and found the occupant of the wheelchair lying in the roadway unconscious.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, HBPD reported.

The driver of the vehicle, described only as a 45-year-old man from Los Angeles, was not injured in the crash. He remained on scene and cooperated with police, who believe impairment does not appear to have played a role in the crash.

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Whether the victim may have been impaired is still unknown, police reported. The man’s identity had not yet been released to the public by 5:30 p.m., pending notification of next of kin, an Orange County Sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD traffic investigator Vishal Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.

