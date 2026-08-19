Driver fleeing police smashes into parked cars, shearing roof off a vehicle

LAPD and neighbors check cars after a car went airborne, tearing of the roof before hitting another parked vehicle at such force the rear of the parked vehicle is gone.

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A police pursuit early Wednesday through Los Angeles ended in dramatic fashion when the fleeing vehicle smashed into a row of parked cars, injuring the driver and scattering glass and debris across the road.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they began pursuing the suspected reckless driver near Imperial Highway and Main Street around 12:55 a.m., according to the LAPD.

The driver was in a silver Toyota Corolla and crashed near Wadsworth Avenue and Imperial, according to the LAPD. He lost control of his vehicle on a curve.

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The suspect hit at least five parked cars and scattered debris, video from KTLA showed.

According to OnScene.TV, a man was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. He was handcuffed and bleeding from his face, video footage showed.

Video showed at least three damaged cars, including a silver vehicle with its entire rear bumper and trunk caved in. Another vehicle’s roof was sheared off.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, according to the LAPD. No other details were available, including the suspect’s identity.