Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Hundreds suffered ill health from massive Boyle Heights warehouse fire, new survey finds

White smoke rises from a big, flat damaged building.
Firefighters continue to battle a fire at a warehouse in Boyle Heights on June 22, 2026.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Hundreds of Boyle Heights residents suffered health problems after a fire at a cold storage facility burned stubbornly for days, including respiratory infections, eye disorders and persistent cough, according to a new study.

The St. John’s Community Health study found the symptoms were “directly related to toxic exposure and smoke inhalation” and raises more questions about the long-term effect of the fire on people who live in the community.

The report tallies symptoms and the diagnosis of 1,306 patients who were treated at mobile clinics during a roughly six-week period after the fire started June 17.

Advertisement

“The health impacts from the Lineage fire are serious and severe,” said Jim Mangia, chief executive of St. John’s Community Health, in an interview. “This is clearly widespread.”

The findings echo the experiences residents living near the warehouse have shared for months.

Data from government officials show the air near the Lineage refrigerated warehouse fire carried astronomically high levels of smoke and soot, surpassing some of the worst air pollution during the Los Angeles County fires in January 2025.

Advertisement

The number of people going to emergency rooms with throat pain and concerns about smoke inhalation increased during this period.

Lineage officials declined to comment on the health study.

Firefighters continue to work on the fire at Lineage storage facility in Boyle Heights on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

California

State lawmakers seek tougher rules for industrial facilities after Boyle Heights fire

Two state lawmakers want cold storage companies to take care of local communities after industrial disasters.

The data released Tuesday by St. John’s Community Health come from three mobile clinics that were deployed into the community after the fire ignited, according to a statement from the group.

A person in a helmet-mask and full-body covering sprays water.
A worker sprays down the floor of the Lineage warehouse on Aug. 5, 2026.
(Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times)

Of 1,306 patients, 35.9% met “fire-related exposure criteria,” meaning they showed symptoms such as an acute upper respiratory infection, eye disorder, conjunctivitis, cough, asthma exacerbation or other respiratory problem.

Those patients who were treated for smoke-related issues were overwhelmingly Latina women, according to the report.

More than 91% of patients were Latino, and more than 64% of them were women. More than 63% of the patients were 50 or older.

Dozens of other patients described symptoms such as anxiety, acute stress and insomnia, according to the report.

a woman stands next to an air purifier in the kitchen of a home.
Myrna Silva stands next to an air purifier in her family’s home about a block away from the Lineage warehouse on July 29, 2026. The family has several air purifiers. Silva, her daughter, son and husband have been dealing with bronchial problems.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

“St. John’s report puts hard numbers behind what Boyle Heights residents have been telling us since June 17: this was not simply a warehouse fire — it was a public health emergency, and its effects did not end when the flames went out,” Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado said in a statement.

Advertisement

Jurado said the City Council on Thursday was set to consider a motion to have the Los Angeles Housing Department find funding to pay for HVAC cleaning, odor remediation and air-filtration systems for seniors and low-income households affected by the fire.

“Recovery will not end when the site is cleared,” Jurado said in the statement. “Lineage and every responsible party must be held accountable for the full cost of recovery.”

1

A person wearing a blue mask holds his hand up to his face.

2

A masked person in a straw hat holds her hand up to her face.

1. Martin Ramirez, who works at a body shop across the street from the Lineage warehouse, becomes emotional while speaking with a reporter about the foul odor, which he said has caused him headaches, a sore throat and breathing problems. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 2. East Los Angeles resident Lissett Navarret, 30, describes the foul odor outside her home near the Lineage warehouse. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

In a statement Tuesday, Lineage said it was in the final stretch of removing food from the site, which involved using heavy equipment and workers climbing into racks six stories high.

Public records obtained by The Times showed that, as the fire burned for eight days, the number of patients who went to nearby hospitals reporting throat pain and concerns about smoke inhalation spiked. More than three times as many people went to emergency rooms within 10 miles of the warehouse mentioning the fire or smoke inhalation than two weeks prior.

The fire, believed to have started in the roof of the 500,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse, immediately raised health concerns because of the thick smoke that spread across the area. No evacuation order was issued for residents who lived next door.

Advertisement

The fire did prompt two shelter-in-place orders when the fire reached an ammonia line, but Los Angeles Fire Department officials and Lineage say no ammonia was detected.

The fire was declared knocked down on June 24, but 88 million pounds of rotting food remained inside. After the smoke subsided, residents reported feeling effects from the stench of rotting meat and food from the warehouse interior, where it had been stored frozen on tall racks that were hundreds of feet across. Amid repeated heat waves and the terrible smell, residents said they felt nauseous, got headaches and lost their appetite.

An aerial view of a big flat roof.
Construction crews continue cleanup efforts at Lineage on Aug. 14, 2026.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

As of Wednesday, 97% of the waste inside has been cleared, according to a Lineage website dedicated to the cleanup effort. The company missed an Aug. 14 deadline — issued by Mayor Karen Bass — to clean up the waste within 45 days.

For residents and community groups, the report validates what they’ve been experiencing firsthand.

“This is what we’ve been seeing,” said Alma Marquez, an organizer with the group Protect L.A. Now, which has been doing outreach and advocating for residents affected by the fire.

Advertisement
DIAMOND BAR, CA - AUGUST 5, 2026: Boyle Heights residents stand in line to give their public comment during a meeting at the South Coast Air Quality Management District to address the bad air quality in the aftermath of the Lineage cold storage facility fire on August 5, 2026 in Diamond Bar, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Lineage says it will spend up to $100 million on Boyle Heights cleanup as air regulators demand action

The operator of a cold storage warehouse that burned in Boyle Heights has said it expects to spend $80 million to $100 million to clean up the site.

Although the report spotlights some of the issues, Marquez said, a more thorough study needs to be done to get a handle on the entire health effects of the fire.

Mangia said that healthcare providers saw residents with mostly respiratory issues, but that many of the residents were also exhibiting rashes and skin irritations.

The numbers, Mangia said, are an indication that healthcare providers need to track not just the immediate impacts of the fire but also the long-term effects.

A man looks down the street at a large building
Remediation work continues at Lineage.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Although the number of patients coming to the clinics has decreased over time, Mangia said, there is still concern about other issues tied to the warehouse site, such as the pests.

“You can’t go to Boyle Heights without being inundated with flies, and the streets are inundated with rats,” he said.

Advertisement

As the cleanup has progressed, Lineage has been racking up thousands of dollars in fines from public health regulators — a drop in the bucket for the global cold storage juggernaut. Last year, the company was valued at more than $4 billion when it went public.

Although some residents have sought medical care for worsening symptoms, Marquez said, she is concerned many decide to just bear it and soldier on without going to an emergency room or health clinic — which leads to incomplete data.

“I think this is massive underreporting,” Marquez said. “People have been getting sick at home, by themselves, thinking it’s just them.”

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement