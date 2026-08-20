Five workers stabbed inside Thunder Valley Casino restaurant in Northern California

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday night of a possible stabbing inside Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, Calif. Authorities say the suspect, identified as casino employee Joseph Naugle, stabbed five employees.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A 22-year-old casino employee was identified and arrested after a series of stabbings Wednesday night at a Northern California resort that injured five people.

Joseph Naugle was taken into custody that same evening and has been booked on two felony attempted murder charges. The attacks took place at the Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Joseph Naugle, 22, has been arrested and booked by Placer County authorities in the stabbing of five people at a Northern California resort. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Naugle, who celebrated his birthday two weeks earlier, remains in the South Placer County Jail in Roseville. He is due to be arraigned at a county court on Friday.

A representative for Naugle could not be found for comment.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7 p.m. of a possible stabbing at the Dos Coyotes Border Cafe inside the casino on Wednesday.

They arrested Naugle, who was still in the casino, shortly after arriving, according to authorities.

Advertisement

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while four others were treated at the scene.

All five people were casino employees, and no guests were involved or injured, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Authorities said that Naugle used a knife in the attack and that he likely acted alone.

The case remains under investigation.