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California

Five workers stabbed inside Thunder Valley Casino restaurant in Northern California

Sheriff's SUVs parked outside a casino with roof lights activated
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday night of a possible stabbing inside Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, Calif. Authorities say the suspect, identified as casino employee Joseph Naugle, stabbed five employees.
(Placer County Sheriff’s Office)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • Joseph Naugle, a 22-year-old employee of Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, has been arrested and booked by Placer County Sheriffs in the non-fatal stabbing of five people at the Northern California resort on Wednesday night.
  • All five people were casino employees and no guests were involved or injured, according to a Placer County sheriff’s spokesperson.

A 22-year-old casino employee was identified and arrested after a series of stabbings Wednesday night at a Northern California resort that injured five people.

Joseph Naugle was taken into custody that same evening and has been booked on two felony attempted murder charges. The attacks took place at the Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Booking photo of Joseph Naugle, 22
Joseph Naugle, 22, has been arrested and booked by Placer County authorities in the stabbing of five people at a Northern California resort.
(Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Naugle, who celebrated his birthday two weeks earlier, remains in the South Placer County Jail in Roseville. He is due to be arraigned at a county court on Friday.

A representative for Naugle could not be found for comment.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7 p.m. of a possible stabbing at the Dos Coyotes Border Cafe inside the casino on Wednesday.

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at the San Fernando/Sylmar Metrolink train station Friday afternoon. It happened at 2:07 p.m. in the 12200 block of Frank Modugno Drive, according to the LAPD.

California

Man stabbed to death on Metrolink platform in San Fernando Valley

A man was fatally stabbed on the platform for the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink train station Friday afternoon, authorities said.

They arrested Naugle, who was still in the casino, shortly after arriving, according to authorities.

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One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while four others were treated at the scene.

All five people were casino employees, and no guests were involved or injured, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Authorities said that Naugle used a knife in the attack and that he likely acted alone.

The case remains under investigation.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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