Man in creepy doll mask who has terrified Philadelphians may be headed to L.A., police say
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A man caught on video terrorizing a woman in Philadelphia reportedly has known ties to the L.A. area, according to authorities.
On Aug. 12 around 5:30 a.m., a man in a disturbing white face mask chased a 40-year-old woman in the downtown area of Philadelphia across from City Hall, according to the city’s Police Department.
He was later identified as 22-year-old Zymire Hughes.
Hughes allegedly “made threatening comments while holding his hand behind his back,” causing the woman to fall and get injured, police said. Hughes fled to a City Center station of Philadelphia’s rail system, according to the department.
A warrant for Hughes’ arrest is active, police said. He may have fled Pennsylvania and has ties to California and Nevada.
“He has a tendency to travel back and forth to the West Coast, California, the L.A. area, but also Las Vegas ... for employment reasons,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith told a local news outlet.
The Police Department is working with the U.S. Marshals to try to find Hughes.
The department had previously released images and video of the suspect wearing a white mask, a blue backpack and black clothing to try to identify the man.