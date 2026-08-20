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Man in creepy doll mask who has terrified Philadelphians may be headed to L.A., police say

The masked suspect sought in the 8/12 assaults near 15th & JFK has been identified as Zymire Hughes, 22.
An arrest warrant is active for Zymire Hughes, 22, who police reportedly said had ties to the Los Angeles area.
(Philadelphia Police Department)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A man caught on video terrorizing a woman in Philadelphia reportedly has known ties to the L.A. area, according to authorities.

On Aug. 12 around 5:30 a.m., a man in a disturbing white face mask chased a 40-year-old woman in the downtown area of Philadelphia across from City Hall, according to the city’s Police Department.

He was later identified as 22-year-old Zymire Hughes.

Hughes allegedly “made threatening comments while holding his hand behind his back,” causing the woman to fall and get injured, police said. Hughes fled to a City Center station of Philadelphia’s rail system, according to the department.

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A warrant for Hughes’ arrest is active, police said. He may have fled Pennsylvania and has ties to California and Nevada.

“He has a tendency to travel back and forth to the West Coast, California, the L.A. area, but also Las Vegas ... for employment reasons,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith told a local news outlet.

The Police Department is working with the U.S. Marshals to try to find Hughes.

The department had previously released images and video of the suspect wearing a white mask, a blue backpack and black clothing to try to identify the man.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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