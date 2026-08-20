Man in creepy doll mask who has terrified Philadelphians may be headed to L.A., police say

An arrest warrant is active for Zymire Hughes, 22, who police reportedly said had ties to the Los Angeles area.

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A man caught on video terrorizing a woman in Philadelphia reportedly has known ties to the L.A. area, according to authorities.

On Aug. 12 around 5:30 a.m., a man in a disturbing white face mask chased a 40-year-old woman in the downtown area of Philadelphia across from City Hall, according to the city’s Police Department.

He was later identified as 22-year-old Zymire Hughes.

Hughes allegedly “made threatening comments while holding his hand behind his back,” causing the woman to fall and get injured, police said. Hughes fled to a City Center station of Philadelphia’s rail system, according to the department.

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A warrant for Hughes’ arrest is active, police said. He may have fled Pennsylvania and has ties to California and Nevada.

“He has a tendency to travel back and forth to the West Coast, California, the L.A. area, but also Las Vegas ... for employment reasons,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith told a local news outlet.

The Police Department is working with the U.S. Marshals to try to find Hughes.

The department had previously released images and video of the suspect wearing a white mask, a blue backpack and black clothing to try to identify the man.