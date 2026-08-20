Pasadena peacock beaten by postal worker, video shows; neighbors outraged

A white peacock, named Sugar by local residents, rests in his shelter in the Sandra J. Goodspeed Wildlife Center at Pasadena Humane.

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Gina Davis, a Pasadena schoolteacher, was worried when she learned that a peacock who had lived in her neighborhood for years was found disoriented and wouldn’t eat or drink.

“Pretty much the entire neighborhood knows him, takes care of him,” she said of the white bird. Davis and her daughter call the peacock Sugar.

When she checked her home security footage, Davis said she was shocked to see the reason for Sugar’s condition: a postal worker was caught on camera throwing a rock at the bird and then hitting him again.

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The video has since prompted outrage from neighbors and an investigation by postal officials and animal welfare authorities. Postal authorities have not identified the mailman in the video.

After the mailman threw a rock at Sugar, the bird followed him to his truck. “The peacock was just standing in front of his truck,” Davis said. “He got out of his truck and had a club or stick or something and hit it” in the head or neck.

VIDEO | 00:17 Pasadena peacock injured by postal service worker Pasadena peacock injured by postal service worker. (Gina Davis)

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Worried about the bird’s condition, her neighbor called Pasadena Humane, who worked with the bird in the neighbor’s backyard. Once Humane Society officials saw Davis’ video, they called a veterinarian to examine the peacock.

The peacock is currently at Pasadena Humane’s Wildlife Center, the group confirmed to The Times.

“He has been examined by one of our veterinarians, who noted several minor wounds with areas of swelling,” said Kevin McManus, a spokesperson for Pasadena Humane. “X-rays were taken, and thankfully, nothing appears to be broken.”

The peacock’s prognosis is good and he will be monitored for several days more, McManus said. Pasadena Humane Animal Control are investigating the incident, and are looking for additional footage from neighbors.

“Postal employees in this area have experienced previous encounters with peacocks, and the Postal Service has been working with Pasadena Humane regarding concerns involving the birds,” Kristina Uppal, a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson, wrote in a statement.

“We take allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously and will take appropriate action, as warranted, consistent with Postal Service policies,” the statement said.

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As the USPS and Pasadena Humane investigate, the woman whose footage spurred the investigation said she is more worried about the fate of Sugar than the mailman.

“I don’t want to see him fired, but I would like to see him given a different route,” Davis said of the mailman.

Re-watching the video has been stressful for her and her family. “It’s heartbreaking to watch,” she said. “We are very sad.”

They are unsure they will see Sugar on their streets again.

“He may be released back to the neighborhood, but at this point we’re hoping he’s got a safe place to live,” Davis said.