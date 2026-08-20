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California

Californians are more concerned about Trump interference in midterm than fraud, poll finds

President Trump walks over to Air Force One after landing in Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport
A new poll finds 61% of California voters see potential interference by the Trump administration in November’s elections as a major concern. Above, President Trump boards Air Force One.
(Samuel Corum / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:Kevin Rector, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Rector
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  • A new poll finds 61% of California voters see potential interference by the Trump administration in November’s elections as a major concern.
  • The survey underscores a stark partisan split: Most Democrats fear federal meddling, while Republicans overwhelmingly focus on potential fraud and noncitizen voting.
  • Despite years of Trump’s fraud claims, majorities of Californians back widespread mail voting and express confidence in local election officials.

Californians are more concerned about the Trump administration interfering in the state’s midterm elections than they are about voter fraud, noncitizens voting illegally or foreign interference, according to a new poll.

A majority of voters — 61% — identified potential federal interference as a “major concern” heading into November, slightly more than the 59% who cited possible foreign interference as such, according to the poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times.

By comparison, 41% of California voters identified voter fraud and 37% identified noncitizens voting as major concerns, the poll found.

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The polling reflects the liberal leanings of the state, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, as well as the nation’s hyperpartisan divide on voting issues and vulnerabilities.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: A person enters a polling station to vote at First United Methodist Church on November 04, 2025 in Pasadena, California. California voters are deciding whether to approve Proposition 50, a measure that would replace the state’s current congressional district map with new, legislature-drawn lines from 2026 through 2030. The proposition was put forward as a response to Republican-controlled states redrawing their own maps to create an electoral advantage in the 2026 midterms. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

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That divide has been driven for years by President Trump’s relentless criticism of U.S. elections, particularly in large blue states such as California, and recently by his administration’s attempts to wrest control over voting processes from the states based on unverified claims of widespread fraud and the fierce pushback against those claims from California Democrats and other liberal leaders around the country.

The White House has dismissed concerns about interference and accused Democrats of obstructing its efforts to protect American elections from fraud, including through the proposed SAVE America Act — which would enforce strict new ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements for voters nationwide.

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While 80% of Democratic respondents to the poll said potential federal interference in the state’s elections was a major concern, just 28% of Republican respondents identified it as such.

Voter fraud was identified as a major concern by 84% of Republican voters but just 21% of Democratic voters, the poll found. Noncitizens voting illegally also was identified as a major concern by 85% of Republicans but just 12% of Democrats.
FILE - Tina Peters speaks during a debate on Feb. 25, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. A former Colorado county clerk accused of illegally accessing her election system has avoided jail time for a misdemeanor obstruction conviction in another case. A judge sentenced Peters on Monday, April 10, 2023, to 120 hours of community service and four months of home detention with an ankle monitor for trying to prevent authorities from taking an iPad she allegedly used to videotape a court hearing. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

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Republicans also have substantial concerns about the security of mail ballots and how slowly California counts its vote, while Democrats were far less concerned about those issues, the poll found.

Mark DiCamillo, the poll’s director, said it clearly reflects the partisan divide around election issues and “shows that in this state, federal interference is a big deal — more so than in other places around the country.”

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He called that a “big finding” in line with previous polls that found “Californians are very concerned about prioritizing efforts to defend democracy and to protect election systems,” including in the face of threats from Trump — who routinely has focused on the state in his regular attacks on election integrity.

“For 61% of Californians to say that’s a major concern to them in terms of the threats to the election system, I think that’s very newsworthy,” DiCamillo said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - August 18, 2026: Councilmember Nithya Raman speaks at a press conference in support of safety updates following a fatal crash that occurred on Forest Lawn Drive last week, in a dirt lot across from Forest Lawn in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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He also noted the particularly stark difference between state Democrats and Republicans on the issue of noncitizens voting.

“Nearly 90% of Democrats say that’s not a concern, whereas 85% of Republicans feel it is,” he said. “Californians have a lot of noncitizens in the state, but Democrats don’t think they’re infecting the voter rolls, so they’re not concerned about it.”

That was striking, DiCamillo said, given how much Trump has pointed to California to claim that noncitizens are voting.

“Obviously, the Democrats are very strongly opposed to the president, what he’s trying to do, and the Republicans are supportive,” DiCamillo said.

Other findings in the poll also support that conclusion.

LOS ANGELES, CA - May 22, 2026 - Mayor Karen Bass, left, appreciates comments made by Angelica Salas, Board President & Chair of CHIRLA Action Fund, right, during a campaign stop at the offices of CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles on May 22, 2026. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Some critics said the proposal lacked much-needed specifics, while others worried it would endanger the very people it was designed to help.

For instance, while Trump has claimed without evidence that mail ballots are a major source of fraud and their use should be reined in, the poll found that 72% of Californians approve of mail ballots as a primary method for voting in the state — with 58% saying they strongly approve.

California law requires every registered voter in the state to be sent a mail ballot, and more than 80% of voters have used such ballots in recent elections.

Trump also repeatedly has accused California officials of failing to secure state elections against fraud and of cheating as they count later-arriving mail ballots. But the poll found that Californians by greater than a 2-to-1 margin — 65% to 31% — are confident local election officials are accurately and fairly counting ballots. However, the poll did find that more than half of respondents, 53%, had concerns about delays in California’s vote-counting process.

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Overall, 64% of respondents were confident in the integrity of the state’s election system, compared to 34% who were not.

Kim Alexander, president of the California Voter Foundation, downplayed the threats of voter fraud and noncitizens voting in the state, but acknowledged they are real concerns for some voters — which is a problem in itself.

“I see election security as both a matter of actual security and perceived security. And the truth is that we have a great deal of actual security in California elections, but, unfortunately, that security is not being perceived by some voters,” she said. She attributed that in part to the “constant drumbeat that we’ve had now for a decade, coming from the occupant of the White House, that our elections are rigged.”

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Election workers process ballots for the California state primary election at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center on June 05, 2026 in City of Industry, California. The U.S. Department of Justice sent a federal prosecutor to observe ballot counting in Los Angeles County after President Donald Trump alleged, without evidence, that delays in counting ballots were the result of election fraud. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

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Alexander said California law requires registering voters to prove and attest to their identity and has multiple verification measures to ensure people casting ballots are who they say they are. She said there are “common sense” reasons why noncitizens do not try to vote — including that it requires them to turn over personal information and could be grounds for criminal charges and deportation, which is “a huge disincentive.”

Alexander also said Trump administration interference in the midterms is a real concern, but so is overhyping the threat to the point it discourages voters from casting ballots.

“Not to dismiss the threats — the threats are real — but the more we talk about them, the more we scare voters,” Alexander said. “I’ve encountered voters who’ve said this to me: ‘What’s the point in voting when they’re just gonna cheat?’ Or, you know: ‘It’s all rigged.’ And that’s part of the play here — is to scare people into thinking that voting doesn’t matter.”

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To counter that, Alexander said it is “really important that people be aware that there are threats, but to not let those threats be debilitating or to allow them to dissuade people from wanting to participate.”

The poll surveyed 4,207 registered voters in California from Aug. 3 to 9, online in English and Spanish, and has an estimated margin of error of about 2.5 percentage points in either direction.

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CaliforniaPoliticsCalifornia Politics Midterm Election 2026Trump Administration

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Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times who has also written extensively about police and crime, courts and legal issues and the LGBTQ+ community. Rector has won multiple national awards, including as part of a Baltimore Sun team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting.

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