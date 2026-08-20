Riverside man fostered dozens of children over decades. Now he’s accused of child sex abuse

Detectives with the Riverside Police Department say that Edward Sepulveda, who fostered nearly 90 children over the span of decades, sexually abused several children and may have additional victims.

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A Riverside man who fostered nearly 90 children has been arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing children over two decades ago.

Edward Sepulveda, 68, a Moreno Valley resident, faces multiple felony sexual abuse charges related to an investigation that the Riverside Police Department began Sept. 24, 2025, according to a police department news release.

In addition to the initial victim who spurred the investigation, officers identified three more victims who detailed incidents that happened about 24 years ago when they were children living at a home on Highlander Drive, according to the release. They also lived in various places in Moreno Valley.

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Sepulveda was a foster parent and fostered approximately 90 children over the years.

Police arrested Sepulveda on July 17and booked him into the Robert Presley Detention Center in connection with multiple felony sexual abuse charges, according to the release. He remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be more victims or people with information related to this investigation, according to the release. Anyone who may have been victimized by Sepulveda, or who has information regarding this case, is urged to contact Officer B. Vera at (951) 353-7945 or by email at BVera@Riversideca.gov.