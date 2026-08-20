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Water main break floods Westlake streets and homeless encampment

A water main break flooded streets in a Westlake neighborhood.
A water main break flooded streets in a Westlake neighborhood early Thursday, including a nearby homeless encampment that was engulfed by water.
(KeyNews)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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A water main break flooded streets in a Westlake neighborhood Thursday, including a nearby homeless encampment that was surrounded by water in the early morning hours.

The break was reported at about 3:30 a.m. along Beverly Boulevard, near North Occidental Boulevard, said Lesly Figueroa, spokesperson with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Water rushed through the area while several unhoused people slept in their tents. Video from KTLA showed water surrounding cots and furniture on the street, as some of the people tried to lift mattresses and other belongings away from the water.

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West Hollywood, CA - July 18, 2026: Workers shovel mud from a driveway at an apartment complex on Palm Avenue caused by a water main rupture nearby Saturday, July 18, 2026 in West Hollywood, CA. The rupture of a 3-foot-wide trunk line Thursday morning sent 17 million gallons of water into a West Hollywood neighborhood, from the Sunset Strip downhill beyond Santa Monica Boulevard. Officials are still trying to assess the damage but say those impacted face a long recovery. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

California

West Hollywood faces long recovery from massive water main break: ‘It was like whitewater rapids’

When 17 million gallons of water poured out of a broken water main under Sunset Boulevard into downhill neighborhoods in West Hollywood, family businesses and residents’ cars and personal items were in the flood zone.

Water appeared to rise over the sidewalks before crews managed to stop the deluge.

It’s still unclear what caused the break, Figueroa said.

Water service for some residents in the area was disrupted.

Crews were dispatched early Thursday morning and closed one lane of eastbound traffic in the area for the repairs, Figueroa said.

LADWP officials sent a message to residents in the area, asking them to drive carefully through the area and take alternate streets if possible.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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