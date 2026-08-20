Water main break floods Westlake streets and homeless encampment

A water main break flooded streets in a Westlake neighborhood early Thursday, including a nearby homeless encampment that was engulfed by water.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A water main break flooded streets in a Westlake neighborhood Thursday, including a nearby homeless encampment that was surrounded by water in the early morning hours.

The break was reported at about 3:30 a.m. along Beverly Boulevard, near North Occidental Boulevard, said Lesly Figueroa, spokesperson with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Water rushed through the area while several unhoused people slept in their tents. Video from KTLA showed water surrounding cots and furniture on the street, as some of the people tried to lift mattresses and other belongings away from the water.

Advertisement

Water appeared to rise over the sidewalks before crews managed to stop the deluge.

It’s still unclear what caused the break, Figueroa said.

Water service for some residents in the area was disrupted.

Crews were dispatched early Thursday morning and closed one lane of eastbound traffic in the area for the repairs, Figueroa said.

LADWP officials sent a message to residents in the area, asking them to drive carefully through the area and take alternate streets if possible.