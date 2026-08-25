Couple accused of killing California man caught in Mexico, extradited to face charges

Misty Gomez and Antonio Garcia have been arrested and extradited to California in the December 2025 homicide of 37-year-old Geoffrey Bernardi of Clovis.

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Two people were arrested in Mexico and extradited to California in connection with a man’s killing last year, according to authorities.

On Aug. 19, 40-year-old Tulare resident Antonio Garcia and 32-year-old Misty Gomez of Dinuba were arrested in the death of 37-year-old Geoffrey Bernardi of Clovis, according to a Clovis Police Department news release.

Garcia and Gomez are back in California and on their way to a Fresno County jail facing homicide charges, according to the release. Detectives found evidence and communications between the suspects. Gomez was allegedly the girlfriend of the victim but also married to Garcia.

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Police say the pair beat Bernardi to death on Dec. 18, 2025, on a canal near Barstow and Peach. Bernardi was hospitalized and died two days later.

The suspects allegedly fled to Mexico, where they hid for months, authorities said.

Police say Gomez fled the country with two young children from her past relationships, who were missing from Dinuba since April and are in the process of being reunited with family.