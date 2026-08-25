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Couple accused of killing California man caught in Mexico, extradited to face charges

Side by side photos of Misty Gomez and Antonio Garcia in custody.
Misty Gomez and Antonio Garcia have been arrested and extradited to California in the December 2025 homicide of 37-year-old Geoffrey Bernardi of Clovis.
(Clovis Police Department)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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Two people were arrested in Mexico and extradited to California in connection with a man’s killing last year, according to authorities.

On Aug. 19, 40-year-old Tulare resident Antonio Garcia and 32-year-old Misty Gomez of Dinuba were arrested in the death of 37-year-old Geoffrey Bernardi of Clovis, according to a Clovis Police Department news release.

Garcia and Gomez are back in California and on their way to a Fresno County jail facing homicide charges, according to the release. Detectives found evidence and communications between the suspects. Gomez was allegedly the girlfriend of the victim but also married to Garcia.

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Police say the pair beat Bernardi to death on Dec. 18, 2025, on a canal near Barstow and Peach. Bernardi was hospitalized and died two days later.

The suspects allegedly fled to Mexico, where they hid for months, authorities said.

Police say Gomez fled the country with two young children from her past relationships, who were missing from Dinuba since April and are in the process of being reunited with family.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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