Los Angeles getting personnel in place for a week of very dangerous heat

Bikers brave the heat at the Venice Beach Boardwalk on Monday. Authorities are urging people to use sun protection and, if possible, avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

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With scorching temperatures forecast this week across Southern California, L.A. city and county agencies are preparing for worst-case scenarios.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement Monday that the county was “augmenting staffing and pre-positioning personnel and resources” to ensure a rapid response to wildfires.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also has “predeployed resources citywide,” according to a statement by Mayor Karen Bass. The mayor urged Angelenos to “take this extreme heat seriously” and highlighted city facilities residents could use to stay cool.

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Most of L.A. County is under an extreme heat warning, and the National Weather Service also has issued a red flag fire warning for many interior portions of southwest California, including the interior mountains and adjacent foothills of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and the Cuyama Valley.

The combination of extreme heat, gusty winds and low humidity brings a “significant risk” of “large plume dominated fires with rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior,” according to forecasters.

The weather service is forecasting high temperatures of up to 108 degrees across the lower mountains and foothills and Cuyama Valley, according to the red flag warning, which goes into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and is in place through 3 p.m. Friday.

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“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur shortly,” the warning said. “Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out.”

As of Monday night, Southern California Edison was considering planned power outages due to heightened wildfire risk for about 5,700 customers, or less than 1% of its total customers. About 4,000 of those who may be affected are in Los Angeles County, according to the utility company’s website.

Experts say this year’s summer heat has been particularly grueling since nighttime temperatures have remained high and coastal areas have been hotter than usual.

The county Fire Department said it “strongly advises” residents to check on vulnerable neighbors, family members and pets during the heat wave and advised residents to stay hydrated, use sunscreen and other forms of sun protection, such as a hat or umbrella, and to shift outdoor activities away from the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone seeking relief from the heat by heading to the beach should take note: Elevated surf and strong rip currents mean an increased risk of ocean drownings, according to the Fire Department, which urged beachgoers to “exercise extreme caution.”

Mayor Bass’ office said Monday that L.A. has “hundreds of locations” for residents to stay cool, including Recreation and Parks facilities as well as local libraries. The city has also extended operating hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for nine pet-friendly dedicated cooling centers from Tuesday through Friday:

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San Fernando Valley

Canoga Park Senior Citizens’ Center (7326 Jordan Ave.)

North Hollywood Senior Citizen Center (5301 Tujunga Ave.)

Sunland Senior Citizen Center (8640 Fenwick St.)

Near Downtown L.A.

Pecan Recreation Center (145 S. Pecan St.)

Highland Park Adult Senior Citizen Center (6152 N. Figueroa St.)

Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center (625 S. Lafayette Park Place)

South L.A.

Algin Sutton Recreation Center (8800 S. Hoover St.)

Westside

Pan Pacific Senior Activity Center (141 S. Gardner Ave.)

Harbor