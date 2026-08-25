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SoCal man with a guillotine is arrested near U.S. Supreme Court building, police say

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) seized a guillotine.
Police seized a guillotine that was spotted Tuesday afternoon in the bed of a pickup truck along the 100 block of East Capitol Street.
(U.S. Capitol Police)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 

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A Southern California man who had a guillotine in the back of his pickup truck has been arrested near the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, authorities said.

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday they had arrested Philan-Tam-Duy Le, 35, on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon: the guillotine.

A guillotine rises from the bed of a pickup.
A guillotine rises from the bed of a pickup. Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian was arrested on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon.
(United States Capitol Police)

Le’s motivations remain unclear. He is a resident of the small town of Julian in San Diego County, authorities said, and drove across the country from California.

Department investigators “are going through the suspect’s background to learn more about why he came to Washington, D.C.,” Capitol police said in a statement.

The pickup truck, officials said, was illegally parked along the 100 block of East Capitol Street, where the U.S. Supreme Court building is also located. The block is near the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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