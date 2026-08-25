SoCal man with a guillotine is arrested near U.S. Supreme Court building, police say

Police seized a guillotine that was spotted Tuesday afternoon in the bed of a pickup truck along the 100 block of East Capitol Street.

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A Southern California man who had a guillotine in the back of his pickup truck has been arrested near the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, authorities said.

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday they had arrested Philan-Tam-Duy Le, 35, on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon: the guillotine.

A guillotine rises from the bed of a pickup. Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian was arrested on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon. (United States Capitol Police)

Le’s motivations remain unclear. He is a resident of the small town of Julian in San Diego County, authorities said, and drove across the country from California.

Department investigators “are going through the suspect’s background to learn more about why he came to Washington, D.C.,” Capitol police said in a statement.

The pickup truck, officials said, was illegally parked along the 100 block of East Capitol Street, where the U.S. Supreme Court building is also located. The block is near the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress.