The Wood fire prompts evacuations in Riverside County

The Wood fire has burned around 60 acres in Riverside County.

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A fire in Riverside County has prompted evacuation orders and warnings in the Inland Empire.

The Wood fire was burning near Orland and Roth roads in an unincorporated portion of Perris, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It comes amid an extreme heat warning in many parts of Southern California, including in the valleys of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, for “dangerously hot conditions” with high temperatures up to 110 degrees.

The fire had burned about 60 acres as of 3 p.m. and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

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At 4:30 p.m. there were road closures on Salter Road at Fox Street, and at Juniper Road and Ida Leona Road.

Nearly 170 personnel have been deployed to respond to the fire, including three helicopters and 29 engines, Cal Fire said.

Officials issued evacuation orders for zones RVC-1060 and RVC-1059 shortly after 2 p.m., warning of “immediate threat to life.” The evacuation area is bounded roughly by Orange Avenue to the north, Juniper Road to the west, Santa Rosa Mine Road and San Jacinto Avenue to the south and Old Elsinore Road to the east. An evacuation map can be found here.

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Evacuees, and their pets, can go to the Perris Library at 163 E. San Jacinto Ave. for shelter and other resources, according to the order.

Officials also issued evacuation warnings for surrounding neighborhoods. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it was not immediately known if there had been civilian injuries or structural damage.

Most of Harford Springs Reserve, a park featuring several hiking trails, is under an evacuation warning, according to the map. The northwestern part of Motte Rimrock Reserve, a biological field station on a rocky plateau managed by UC Riverside, also falls in an evacuation warning zone.

The blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. near the area of Rider Street and Dreamglo Lane, Cal Fire/ Riverside County Fire Department posted on X The fire was, at the time, burning at a “dangerous rate in medium grass and brush.”

By 2:15 p.m., the agency said the fire was burning at a “moderate rate.”