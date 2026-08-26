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Explosive devices found in a SoCal boy’s home after school threat, officials say

The Santa Maria station of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials said the agency had thwarted a “potential school threat.”
(Pool / Getty Images)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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  • Two explosive devices were recovered from a home in Santa Barbara County on Saturday, authorities said.
  • A local male juvenile had made “concerning statements about harming others.”

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s bomb squad was dispatched to the home of a youth after threats were made to a school, according to authorities.

Two explosive devices were recovered from the boy’s home Saturday, and officials said the “potential school threat” had been thwarted.

Raquel Zick, a spokesperson for the county Sheriff’s Office, declined to say which school had been threatened but noted there were “no on-campus aspects.”

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The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was launched Aug. 18 when deputies received a report that a male juvenile had made “concerning statements about harming others.” The pair of explosive devices were found Saturday in the boy’s home in the Orcutt area and safely recovered, sheriff’s officials said in a statement Wednesday.

As crisis intervention deputies combed through the juvenile’s online activity and searched his residence, they found he had an online connection with an Illinois juvenile with similarly “concerning interests,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency said that it alerted the appropriate Illinois law enforcement agency of its findings, and the Illinois agency did not deem it to be an actionable threat.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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