California lawmakers push bill to ban shock gloves for federal agents

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After an outcry from immigrant and civil rights advocates over plans to equip immigration officers with gloves capable of delivering electric shocks, California lawmakers on Thursday unveiled a bill that would ban the use of shock gloves by any law enforcement agent in the state.

The gloves deliver can an electrical shock strong enough to drop a strong man to his knees in an instant, and proponents say the gloves provide a fast and non-lethal way to subdue a person.

Two weeks ago, the Associated Press reported that the Department of Homeland security planned to use $10 million to $20 million to procure the gloves from Compliant Technologies of Lexington, Ky., for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The department defended its decision, saying it was “made with careful consideration” and that other law enforcement agencies in the country already use the technology.

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Civil rights organizations — including the American Civil Liberties Union — accused the department of attempting to intimidate the public by arming agents with another use-of-force option. They noted that ICE is already contending with criticism for multiple deaths in custody and during arrests .

Assembly Bill 2760, authored by state Assemblymember LaShea Sharp-Collins (D-San Diego), would prohibit local, state and federal agencies from possessing, using or procuring electric taser gloves in the state or with state funds.

“We cannot spend state money or tax dollars on technology that is not to better our state,” Sharp-Collins said during a news conference with other lawmakers in Sacramento. “It cannot be used on our children, it cannot be used on our teachers, our business owners, it cannot be used on anyone.”

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The CTG-5 G.L.O.V.E — standing for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter — resembles thick work gloves, and can be activated to emit a 380 volt electrical shock upon contact with a body. Compliant Technologies has maintained that the gloves are weaker than traditional tasers, but critics say that they can be life-threatening in the hands of ICE.

“Many people try to say weapons like this are about de-escalation, but I don’t know how many people have put hands on someone and said that’s de-escalation,” said state Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Alameda). “There’s already a spectrum of non-lethal, less-than-violent weapons out there that exists… ICE and law enforcement don’t need another tool.”

The gloves have been adopted in detention centers, law enforcement agencies and jails across the country, though apparently none in California. Last week, AP reported that Omaha police agreed to stop using the shock gloves after parents had realized they’d been adopted by departments that monitored schools.

Sharp-Collins said she prepared the legislation in consultation with the state Attorney General’s office and legislative council to ensure it would withstand a legal challenge from the Trump administration if it became law.

The Senate voted 30-9 on Monday to approve a rule change that would allow for the bill to pass quickly before the end of the legislative session on Aug. 31.