Historic Newhall survived so much calamity. Then a fire ripped out its heart

Carolyn Tucker stands for a portrait in the wreckage from a building fire that destroyed her business, Care Tucker Boutique, on Santa Clarita’s North Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

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On Monday, Carolyn Tucker got a call from ADT around 3:30 a.m., telling her that the alarm went off at her clothing boutique Newhall’s historic downtown.

Tucker’s husband went down to her store, Care Tucker, because they thought someone had broken in. He told Tucker that there had been a fire at a nearby auto shop but that it was going to be OK.

But then Tucker had a bad feeling and headed down to the store.

“I broke my way through the barriers,” Tucker said. “I know it’s probably not good, but I did it and went to the back of the store and saw how bad the fire really was. I saw it go into one building and into our building and I knew it was over.”

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Downtown Newhall dates back more than 100 years and the business district is considered the cultural and historic heart of the Santa Clarita Valley. A favorite spot for movie and TV filming, it has survived earthquakes, a notorious shooting and other natural disasters, But early Monday, a fire ripped through the district, destroying some of its most cherished landmarks.

The sudden loss has ripped at the heart of Santa Clarita, with officials already vowing to rebuild.

Tucker had dreamed of owning her own clothing boutique for years and poured her own money into it. On Wednesday, she stopped by the site of the fire and saw it had been reduced to ash and rubble. She said the estimated loss, including the actual store, is more than $700,000.

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“This is very painful for us because I had designed my own clothes and sold my brand there,” Tucker said. “We have premium brands so like more of higher-end products and designer jeans, leather belts, leather bags and jewelry.”

On Wednesday, firefighters were salvaging what they could from the structure, and the cause of the blaze was under investigation, according to the Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The blaze reduced a small stretch of mostly women-owned shops and a beloved restaurant to smoldering ruins.

In addition to Care Tucker and the auto shop, the fire destroyed the Main, an entertainment venue, and Newhall Refinery, a beloved longtime gastropub.

Christine Munoz, 38, said she got a call from Tucker about a nearby fire while she was on a birthday trip in Palos Verdes. Munoz tried to turn on the cameras at Newhall Refinery but they weren’t working.

Munoz and her fiancee, Raphael Gonzalez, 41, started to panic and headed down to the restaurant. By the time they arrived, the Fire Department had already declared their building a total loss.

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The couple purchased the restaurant on Main Street in December 2022. Munoz grew up in the restaurant industry and her mother worked for Carl’s Jr. Gonzalez has worked for a chef for 15 years. The opportunity to buy the Refinery presented itself after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Care Tucker takes a photo of the wreckage from a building fire that destroyed her business, Care Tucker Boutique, in Santa Clarita. (Arwen Clemans / Los Angeles Times)

“It was really charming,” Munoz said. “We fell in love with it. We’re not sure why it was for sale. It was post-COVID and it was a risk to take, but it was a blessing. We love the community. It’s been amazing and it’s gone now.”

The Main Theater, which also burned down, is raising money for its staff and actors. The GoFundMe has raised at least $10,000 so far.

“David Stears is a professor at the local community college,” according to the fundraiser. “He built this theatre from the ground up. He also started the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. He has given everything to this valley, to create a vibrant theatre scene. He lost steel decking, platforms and moving lights, a loss of about $6,000.”

The building that housed Newhall Refinery and the former El Trocadero Kitchen & Bar, which closed down, was constructed during the 1930s during the redevelopment of Newhall, according to Leon Worden, vice president of the Santa Clarita Historical Society.

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Newhall used to be the heart of the town, but when Valencia was developed in the 1970s, major businesses left Newhall for Valencia and its mall, according to Worden. After the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the downtown area was economically depressed. (The community was also the site of a notorious shootout in 1970 that left four CHP officers dead.)

“What’s one of the most emotionally damaging things is that so many of us put so much time and effort into bringing Newhall back and restoring it as a cultural and emotional heart of our city,” Worden said. “Hundreds of people came out after the earthquake and encouraged the city of Santa Clarita to get a leading role in the redevelopment area and it has blossomed into a place with nighttime activities and many restaurants.”

Worden said that there had been another fire at the same building in the 1880s, when it used to be a hotel. It was there for around 10 years before it burned down.

“It’s ironic that the most devastating fire in certainly Newhall’s central business district happened at the same location,” he said.

Main Street in Newhall, an unincorporated community in Santa Clarita. (Arwen Clemans / Los Angeles Times)

Munoz said they’re still trying to figure out if insurance will cover any of the damage or losses. Since they don’t own the land, she said, it isn’t entirely their decision whether they can rebuild the restaurant, although that’s something they both want.

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“We’re just devastated for our staff and neighbors,” Munoz said. “It wasn’t just a building. It was a home. We poured all of our time here.”

Shane Bothwell, 39, is director of operations for Old Town Junction, a restaurant and bar right across the street from the fire.

“This is the heart,” he said about the street. “We’re gonna be open eight years in November at Old Town Junction and being a part of the street and the way the city has amplified it to a destination spot. We’re all going to team up and support them as much as we can. It’s very unfortunate.”

Tucker has been interested in fashion since she was a teenager and worked in clothing boutiques and as a buyer for years. In addition to selling clothing and accessories, Care Tucker had styling appointments.

She said her plan is to rebuild.

“This was my dream. This was like my baby.”