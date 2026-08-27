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Bodysurfer dies after being pulled from water in Laguna Beach

A swimmer at Crescent Bay Beach in Laguna Beach in April.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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A 41-year-old man died after he was pulled out of the surf by lifeguards in Laguna Beach, officials said.

The unidentified man had been seen Wednesday bodysurfing at South Crescent Bay beach when he was spotted by Marine Safety staff, according to a statement released by the city.

Lifeguards carried the unconscious man to the shore and found him to be in cardiac arrest, according to the statement. Firefighters and Marine Safety personnel performed CPR before he was taken to Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

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He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the city statement. Officials had not released his name as of Thursday morning.

It marked the second death this summer at Crescent Bay Beach, a popular quarter-mile cove in Laguna Beach that drawsin bodysurfers and divers.

On Aug. 3, a 24-year-old swimmer who was with a friend went missing after he was spotted struggling in the water. He was found unconscious by lifeguards and pronounced dead.

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In June, a 5-year-old girl from San Bernardino drowned in Laguna Beach after she was pulled into the ocean. Her disappearance sparked a 24-hour search until her body was discovered during an aerial coastline survey.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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