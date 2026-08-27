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Flames erupt from plane landing at LAX: ‘It feels like the brakes locked up’

The tires of a DHL cargo plane are blown out after they caught fire upon landing at LAX around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
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Wheels on a cargo plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night erupted into flames on the runway, video shows.

The footage, obtained by Airline Videos, a website that posts plane spotting footage, shows a DHL jetliner touching down on the runway and seconds later, white smoke emitting from the aircraft’s rear tires.

Moments after the front tires hit the ground, there are three loud pops and flashes of light from the area around the tires, followed by flames.

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The plane continued down the runway as sparks and fire wrapped around the rear fuselage, before it slowed to a stop. Emergency vehicles then arrived and began dousing the aircraft with water as one set of the rear tires appeared to burn.

Audio from air traffic controllers can be heard telling other aircraft to temporarily avoid the runway.

“I don’t know if we blew a tire but it feels like the brakes locked up,” a pilot is heard saying in the video.

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Representatives for LAX, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and DHL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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