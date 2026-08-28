Muscle car drivers accused of murder in crash that killed 2 California teens

Maddalyn Dailey, 17, right, and her best friend Isabell Hill, 16, were killed in an Aug. 14 crash in Victorville.

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The drivers of a pair of muscle cars that killed two teenage girls in a crash have been identified as two Southern California men, ages 49 and 50, authorities said.

George Gary Sanchez, 49, of Riverside, was driving a Dodge Charger and Terry Lamar Easter, 50, of Apple Valley, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro on Aug. 14 when their vehicles smashed into a car driven by Maddalyn Dailey, 17, who was giving her friend Isabel Hill, 16, a ride home, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both men have been booked on suspicion of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter with negligence.

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Terry Lamar Easter is taken into custody Wednesday. He has been charged in the Victorville crash that killed two Southern California teenagers. (California Highway Patrol)

The men were driving at “extremely high speeds” as they approached the intersection of Ridgecrest Road and Elmwood Drive, where Dailey was exiting her neighborhood, the CHP said in a statement.

Both cars struck the girls’ Acura, authorities say. Sanchez was arrested shortly afterward, but Easter fled the scene and wasn’t found until Wednesday, when he surrendered and was taken into custody, the CHP statement said.

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In connection with their search for Easter, authorities also arrested three other people — Ryan James Lewis, 45, of Victorville; Lukevy Shawntell Yates, 49, of Apple Valley; and Madge Wells, 74, of Apple Valley — on suspicion of being accessories after the fact, the CHP said. The three cooperated with authorities and were later released from custody.

The CHP previously said it was investigating whether the cars that hit the girls were racing. Southern California has developed a deadly culture of street racing that has claimed numerous lives.