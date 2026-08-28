Long Beach aquarium takes in at least 500 animals rescued from wildlife traffickers

Guests explore the numerous exhibits at the Aquarium of the Pacific on Aug. 3, 2025, in Long Beach. The aquarium has taken in about 500 animals seized from traffickers.

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The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is caring this summer for an additional 500 animals rescued from wildlife traffickers.

It’s not clear when the trafficked animals might join the roughly 12,000 turtles, frogs, octopuses, penguins, sharks and other sea creatures currently on public display.

The animals, including marine fish, invertebrates and sharks, arrived at the aquarium on June 19, but the aquarium didn’t announce the news until Thursday. Staff worked overnight to stabilize the creatures and acclimate them to aquarium systems.

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“Wildlife trafficking disrupts national and global ecosystems and puts animals on the path to extinction,” Jeff Flocken, president and chief executive of the Aquarium of the Pacific, said in a news release. “We are proud to answer the call to help trafficked wildlife and are committed to providing immediate care and a sanctuary for all of those that we can help.”

The Assn. of Zoos and Aquariums Wildlife Confiscations Network was notified about a box truck filled with more than 2,000 animals, including fish, reptiles, invertebrates and amphibians, according to the release. The Aquarium of the Pacific responded and took in the animals.

Some of the animals rescued include brownbanded bamboo sharks, a near-threatened species; ocellaris clownfish; and Banggai cardinalfish, an endangered species.

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“We monitor all animals arriving to the Aquarium very closely in quarantine areas where we can provide them immediate care and prevent any potential spread of diseases, especially in an urgent situation like this,” Alyssa Tillman, assistant curator of fish and invertebrates, said in the release.

Animals are usually unable to go back to nature because law enforcement can’t figure out where the animals came from and they may not be able to survive in the wild after living under human care, according to the release. Animals that have been trafficked are usually captured and transported in inhumane conditions, and some die during the journey.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is part of the Southern California Wildlife Confiscations Network, which helps care for confiscated and trafficked wildlife.

The aquarium has helped more than 3,300 trafficked animals, including corals, reptiles, fish and axolotls. Earlier this year, the aquarium opened up a new rehabilitation area, which includes a roughly 4,000-gallon pool.

The aquarium advises the public to research the protected status of species and purchase pets through reputable vendors that can provide proof of where the animals came from. Contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service if you suspect someone is trafficking wildlife by contacting 1-844-FWS-TIPS.