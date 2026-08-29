Dolly Parton’s former Solvang retreat is on the market

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Dolly Parton, the country music icon who died at age 80 this week, used to spend some of her weekends in Solvang.

Parton owned a 1920s farmhouse in the little Danish enclave about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles from 2004 to 2014.

The three-unit property at 561 Alisal Road in downtown Solvang is listed for $1.995 million.

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A sign at the front of the property labels the property as her former home. Fans have left bouquets of flowers, according to photos of the property posted to real estate websites.

The property is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home in the downtown area of the city, with two separate accessory units. The accessory units are a three-bedroom and two-bath apartment and a smaller one-bedroom apartment. The compound is about 2,500 square feet in total.

The house pays tribute to its former owner with a stained-glass panel that reads “Dolly” and features a yellow butterfly above the door.

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Current owner, Cris Lapp, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the windows in the main building are reflective from the outside, providing an extra layer of privacy. He told the Chronicle that he didn’t originally know about Parton’s history there. After he found out, he began working to restore parts of the property.

The town, founded in 1911 by Danish immigrants, is picturesque, with pastry shops and windmills.

The city of Solvang said in a statement on social media that Parton had “quietly maintained” a home there for many years, making the community “a small part of her remarkable life.”

“We are honored that she chose Solvang to spend time away from the spotlight. Her extraordinary legacy of music, kindness, and generosity will be felt for generations,” the city said in its statement.

She also frequented coastal California businesses, including the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, which honored Parton in a recent Instagram post, writing that the gold booth she used to sit in would now be known as “Dolly’s Booth.”

“Dolly was a cherished friend of the Madonna Inn,” the hotel said in the post. “Her visits throughout the years created memories we will always hold close.”