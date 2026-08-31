2 drivers careen off PCH onto beach near Mugu Rock just days apart

A helicopter hovers over the water as it uses a high-powered searchlight to illuminate the dark shoreline before sunrise. After a brief search, a heavy-duty tow truck pulled out the wrecked car that ran off the cliff.

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A car tumbled 75 feet from Pacific Coast Highway onto a rocky shoreline near Mugu Rock early Sunday — just days after a vehicle plunged off the road in the same area, according to authorities.

Shortly after 5 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers received calls about a vehicle that had been traveling southbound before falling off a cliff, the agency said in a statement.

The gray 2006 Honda Accord was badly damaged but landed upright on a rocky beach, according to photos from the scene.

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A 37-year-old Oxnard man was driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed when he turned to the right, ran off the roadway, slammed off a rock and careened down a cliff. He was “alert, conscious, and communicating with emergency personnel” at the scene, according to the CHP’s Ventura office.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Just days earlier, a woman drove off a nearby stretch of PCH, prompting a rescue effort.

The woman was hospitalized after her car fell off the roadway near Point Mugu and landed on a rocky beach around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to ABC7.