2 drivers careen off PCH onto beach near Mugu Rock just days apart
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A car tumbled 75 feet from Pacific Coast Highway onto a rocky shoreline near Mugu Rock early Sunday — just days after a vehicle plunged off the road in the same area, according to authorities.
Shortly after 5 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers received calls about a vehicle that had been traveling southbound before falling off a cliff, the agency said in a statement.
The gray 2006 Honda Accord was badly damaged but landed upright on a rocky beach, according to photos from the scene.
A 37-year-old Oxnard man was driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed when he turned to the right, ran off the roadway, slammed off a rock and careened down a cliff. He was “alert, conscious, and communicating with emergency personnel” at the scene, according to the CHP’s Ventura office.
The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Just days earlier, a woman drove off a nearby stretch of PCH, prompting a rescue effort.
The woman was hospitalized after her car fell off the roadway near Point Mugu and landed on a rocky beach around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to ABC7.