A baby was found dead on a California road. Girl, 14, and her father are sought

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto says authorities are searching for a teenager and her father after a newborn was found dead.

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A manhunt is underway for a man authorities believe is the father of both a newborn baby found dead on a California road and the 14-year-old who gave birth to that baby.

Monterey County authorities received a disturbing report on a recent Saturday morning: An infant had been discovered on the side of a county road next to a strawberry field.

The baby’s body showed signs of traumatic injury. Detectives believe the 14-year-old mother gave birth on the side of the road before placing her newborn on the ground. Then, authorities said, the girl fled.

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The teen is now suspected of murder and authorities are searching for her and her father, who is suspected of several felony violations.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said at a Monday news conference that she could provide few details about the case because it involved two children: the 14-year-old girl — whom Nieto described as “also a victim because of the sexual abuse by her own father” — and the newborn baby.

The baby was found on Aug. 1 in the 100 block of Struve Road in north Monterey County.

Sergio Galvez Perez and his 14-year-old daughter are being sought by law enforcement. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office)

Sergio Galvez Perez, 38, is suspected of multiple felony violations: incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment. Detectives believe that Perez is “concealing” the 14-year-old girl and preventing law enforcement from finding her, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s officials this week released several photos of Perez where he could be seen playing a keyboard — he is in a musical group, according to officials — or wearing a basketball jersey.

Anyone who sees Perez or the 14-year-old should call 911, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding, “Do not approach or attempt to confront him.”

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Those with information on the whereabouts of Perez or the 14-year-old should contact Monterey County Sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Nicholas Kennedy at (831) 755-3773 or Det. Richard Geng at (831) 759-7279, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“You need to turn yourself in,” Nieto said at the news conference, directly addressing Perez.

Authorities have not released the 14-year-old’s name. The Sheriff’s Office is calling the newborn “Baby Angelita.”

Officials previously said they arrested Ofelia Garcia Ortega, 36, a resident of Castroville/Salinas, on suspicion of child endangerment but did not at the time disclose what her relation was to the case. On Monday afternoon, Nieto revealed that Ortega was the mother of the 14-year-old. Ortega has been released from the Monterey County Jail on bail.

Nieto credited Flock cameras with helping detectives develop leads and track a vehicle of interest associated with the investigation.

Flock’s license plate-reading cameras have stirred controversy across the state, with many raising privacy concerns.