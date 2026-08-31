Beverly Hills alley fight leaves one man dead, another wounded

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One man died and a second was injured following a fight in a Beverly Hills alleyway Sunday night, authorities said.

The Beverly Hills Police Department received a report at 11:39 p.m. of two men involved in an altercation in the alley behind the 400 block of North Palm Drive — a residential area known as the Flats that sits east of Rodeo Drive and the Golden Triangle business district.

Upon arriving, officers found two injured men.

One of the men was wounded in his neck and taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. The other man, who authorities say lives in Beverly Hills, was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Authorities did not release the men’s names, nor provide any further details surrounding the fight.

“Our detectives are conducting a thorough and diligent investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” Police Chief Max Subin said in a statement. “The Beverly Hills Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community and holding those responsible for violence accountable.”

The Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at (310) 285-2125, or leave an anonymous report by texting TIP BHPDALERT to 888-777 followed by a tip.