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Simi Valley landfill gets rotting food from warehouse fire, raising foul odor complaints from neighbors

An aerial view of trash trucks headed opposite directions at the Simi Valley Landfill.
A trash truck, left, departs as another makes its way up to unload its contents at Simi Valley Landfill. Rotting food from a Boyle Heights warehouse fire has been dumped in the landfill.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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  • Lineage Logistics said it has finished removing 88 million pounds of waste from its Boyle Heights facility that burned in June, but now residents in Simi Valley are complaining foul odors are coming from a nearby landfill where much of the rotting waste has been dumped.
  • The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District issued a notice of violation to Waste Management California, which operates the Simi Valley Landfill and Recycling Center.

Millions of pounds of rancid rotting food cleared from a burned cold-storage warehouse in Boyle Heights are now raising complaints from Simi Valley residents who say they’re grappling with the stench of the decomposing waste that was dumped into a nearby landfill.

At one point, one resident said, the smell of rot was so strong they believed a wild animal had died on a nearby hiking trail.

“We had the smell of rotten eggs or rotten meat,” said George Khalatian, president of the Big Sky homeowners association in Simi Valley.

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Last week, the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District issued a notice of violation to Waste Management California, which operates the Simi Valley Landfill and Recycling Center, after several residents complained about an overwhelming smell coming from the landfill after it received food waste from the Lineage Logistics warehouse in Boyle Heights.

Inspectors from the agency investigated the site on Aug. 11 and confirmed the foul smell was coming from the Simi Valley Landfill and Recycling Center, according to the notice reviewed by The Times.

The two inspectors “noted the particular odor emanating from the dumping of putrescent food waste,” according to the notice.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - July 14, 2026: East LA resident Antonio Arcos has a coughing attack and has had to deal with the odor as rotten food remains inside ruined cold-storage Lineage Logistics warehouse in Boyle Heights nearly one month after the fire on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Arcos works in a body shop nearby. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘You can’t even breathe’: Regulators cite Lineage over putrid odor of rotting meat spreading in Boyle Heights

So far this week, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued four notices of violations to the company related to the putrid odor at the cleanup site.

Waste Management California did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The stench is similar to what residents in Boyle Heights have said they’ve endured for more than two months after a fire broke out in the massive cold-storage warehouse in June. Since then, the company has been working to remove approximately 88 million pounds of rotting food, including meat and fish that was stored inside.

The rotting food has drawn swarms of flies and rats with a foul rancid smell that Boyle Heights residents have said kept them indoors, and business owners have said kept customers away.

On Saturday, Lineage announced it had finished clearing the food from the facility, an effort that the company said it expects to cost more than $100 million.

The work is not yet completed. The company is working to meet a seven-day deadline to power-wash and remove remaining debris from the facility.

Los Angeles, California, Tuesday, July 21, 2026: Bryan Regis, manager of Exclusive Grills, describes the foul odor, fly and rat infestation at his business near the Lineage Logistics warehouse in Boyle Heights. Residents say they have been dealing with rats, foul odors and fly infestations since the warehouse fire. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Giant rats, bright green flies, putrid smells: Unbearable conditions near Boyle Heights warehouse, residents say

Residents describe the conditions they’ve been living in nearly a month after a fire damaged a cold storage food warehouse in Boyle Heights.

In Simi Valley, Khalatian said residents received no warning that the Simi Valley Landfill and Recycling Center would be receiving waste from the Lineage warehouse.

“If we had, we would have, of course, objected,” Khalatian said.

The homeowners association received several complaints about the odor. But Khalatian said many of them, including himself, didn’t suspect the stench was coming from the landfill.

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His own home, he said, is about two miles from the landfill, but the strong smell was able to travel the distance.

He and several residents have since filed complaints with the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District, he said, and have not detected the odor in the past five days.

The notice of violation issued by the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District requires the landfill to “return to operating in a manner that does not cause a public nuisance.”

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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