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$10 million in Adidas and Nike streetwear found at Arcadia warehouse, all fake, authorities say

Counterfeit Nike and other branded streetwear items were discovered at a commercial warehouse
Counterfeit Nike and other branded streetwear items were discovered at a commercial warehouse on the 11600 block of Goldring Road in Arcadia.
(L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept.)
Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it uncovered a bulk shipment of counterfeit Adidas, Nike and other branded streetwear at a port of entry in early August.

Last week, deputies served a search warrant at the commercial warehouse in Arcadia where the shipment was addressed and found more than 25,000 units of counterfeit branded streetwear with an estimated retail value of $10 million, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

The department had initially intercepted and inspected the shipment at the port based on a tip received by its counterfeit and piracy enforcement team, the department said in the release.

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Deputies did not make any arrests at the time they served the search warrant.

According to sheriff’s officials, the owner of the business operated out of the warehouse is a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

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Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter who covers labor and all things workers in the California economy for the Los Angeles Times.

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