Notorious crouching sniffer known throughout Glendale and Burbank is arrested again

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A sex offender who has come to be known as a serial “butt sniffer,” crouching near women in Glendale and Burbank, was arrested again by Glendale police on Friday afternoon near the scene of previous apprehensions.

Calese Crowder, 39, was taken into custody for violating terms of his probation from a previous arrest, authorities said, and awaits an undisclosed court date at Los Angeles Superior Court.

Crowder was not offered bail, according to arrest records, and is being held at Men’s Central Jail in downtown L.A.

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A representative for Crowder was not immediately available.

Crowder was arrested just after 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Brand Boulevard, Glendale’s main financial and commercial thoroughfare, according to Sgt. Gaik Pobokhian, Glendale police’s public information officer.

Glendale police received multiple calls about a suspicious male adult, with officers first responding to a retail store in the 1500 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.

“The male appeared to be hunkering down, as if he was trying to smell other people at the store,” Pobokhian said.

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Police went to the store, reviewed security footage and spoke with witnesses but did not find anyone.

During that process, another call came in that the suspect had moved into the nearby Marshalls department store.

Again, police reviewed surveillance and spoke with witnesses as Crowder was moving back and forth between stores, Pobokhian said.

“Staff reported that there was a male adult creeping and crawling around the aisles,” he said.

Police eventually identified Crowder from previous arrests and took him into custody.

Crowder, a registered sex offender, was arrested in Burbank in July 2025 after he sniffed a woman’s rear end at a Burbank Nordstrom Rack, according to Burbank police.

In 2023, Glendale police said Crowder was arrested on suspicion of “peeping” on a Glendale family. He also was allegedly caught performing lewd olfactory acts in bookstores across Burbank, one of which went viral on TikTok.