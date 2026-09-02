2 bodies in 2 days: Investigations underway after bodies found near Dominguez Channel

Authorities investigate after a body was found Wednesday near the Dominguez Channel in Carson.

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Investigations are underway after two bodies were discovered in Carson over the span of two days.

Around noon Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local golf course patron who noticed a possible body floating downstream in the Dominguez Channel, the department said in a statement.

Then on Wednesday morning, authorities recovered the body of a man near the flood control channel in the 2000 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard.

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The bodies were discovered less than 10 miles away from each other. But there is “no evidence connecting the two death investigations at this time,” said Kari Mercer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call Tuesday regarding the body in the 20000 block of South Avalon Boulevard. The Fire Department removed the body — which was in a “state of severe decomposition” — from the channel, according to the Sheriff’s Department statement.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s field investigator identified the body as that of a female but could not immediately determine an age. The Sheriff’s Department said an autopsy was pending and a death investigation was ongoing.

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Authorities have shared few details about the man found dead Wednesday beyond that he was determined to be an adult and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The block that the man was found in is in an industrial area with shipping facilities and a train yard.

The Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is handling both cases.