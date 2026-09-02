Dolly Parton’s Walk of Fame star scratched up days after her death: ‘Doesn’t make any sense’

Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is being repaired.

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In what the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce believes may be a first since Dolly Parton received her star in 1984, the beloved country singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized this week.

The damage came just a week after Parton’s death at age 80.

The chamber’s Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, told The Times a vandal apparently scratched the star, though the damage has been quickly repaired.

Some online fans of the star made their displeasure known.

According to a video shared Monday on Threads, a Parton fan who planned to lay flowers at the star found that it was marred by what seemed to be shards from a broken candle.

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“It just doesn’t make any sense,” the fan said in the video, showing footage of her scrubbing the star.

One Facebook commenter wondered about using Flock cameras to “figure out who did this atrocity.” Another noted, however, “I’m sure Dolly would say to just let it go.”

The star, which has been fenced off, is being repaired by the Hollywood Historic Trust because of cracks from wear and tear, Martinez said. The repairs were previously planned and not a response to the vandalism.

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“The star will cure and will be polished on Friday for fans to enjoy,” Martinez said in a statement.

Vandalism is a recurring problem on the Walk of Fame. Some stars, such as Donald Trump’s, attract more vandals than others, as do blank placeholder stars, which taggers like to write on, according to Martinez.

But Martinez, who has worked for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for 39 years, could not recall the country music singer’s star being vandalized before.

Mike Bland, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, said on Tuesday that the department had not received a report about the vandalism.