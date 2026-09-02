Norwalk resident became a viral chronicler of a dangerous intersection where the 105 abruptly ends

A neighbor decided to document all the crashes at one 105 Freeway exit, and he went viral.

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Oswald Ponce, 27, lives very close to a notorious intersection in Norwalk where the 105 Freeway abruptly ends.

The computer science student had lived near Studebaker Road at the 105 terminus for more than a decade and seen crashes all the time.

“It’s pretty crazy to see it get crashed into very often, and you start making a mental note about it,” he told The Times on Wednesday. In March 2024, he told himself: “This happens way too much. It has to be documented.”

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He started an account on Instagram called ‘105exitcrashes’ — his first time regularly making content. Things took off in August 2025 when he uploaded a video of himself driving off the exit.

“There’s like a million different signs that the freeway ends,” he said Wednesday: flashing lights, signs, rumble strips. His video was viewed millions of times.

Commenters and neighbors have told him that crashes have happened there since the 1990s. These devotees keep him updated if he misses an incident.

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Ponce added a whiteboard at the T-intersection keeping a count of how many days had passed since the previous crash. People vandalized and stole Ponce’s whiteboards, adding a dimension of drama to the tracker.

An oft-damaged building at the troubled intersection also adds an air of mystery. From the street, it looks like a two-story fortress under construction, guarded by a crash-damaged chain link fence and a row of yellow-orange Caltrans barricades. “It’s been vacant for years,” he said. “I never knew why.”

Lauren Wonder, a Caltrans spokesperson, told The Times that it was a medical office a few years ago.

On Google Maps, users have been reviewing the structure.

“Best drive thru in the city,” wrote local guide Ernie S. “5/5 would crash into again,” wrote Alex Zhu.

If the intersection were to be fixed, the account would have to pivot, Ponce said. Followers have been suggesting spots in their own cities where crashes are frequent.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn flagged the intersection to Caltrans in 2024, she told ABC7 Eyewitness News.

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“It still is a bad design that probably should’ve never been allowed to happen,” Hahn told the network in April 2024. “But until we have major changes at that intersection, the least the state of California could do would be to make it as safe as possible.”

Caltrans told the network that it had made substantial changes — many of which, such as the rumble strips and flashing lights, are visible in Ponce’s viral video — and will continue to work on the intersection in the years to come.

As of Wednesday, 106 days had passed since the last crash. When the next one happens, Ponce says he’ll be there.