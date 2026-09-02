O.C. surgeon who successfully fought sex assault charges loses his medical license

Orange County surgeon Grant Robicheaux, left, and his partner, Cerissa Riley, are pictured at the Harbor Justice Center following a court hearing in February 2020.

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An Orange County orthopedic surgeon once accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women in a case that grabbed international headlines has lost his medical license, state records show.

Grant Robicheaux’s years-long criminal case ended in 2023 when he pleaded guilty to a felony count of possessing an assault rifle and a misdemeanor count of possessing psilocybin, commonly known as psychedelic mushrooms, which police found during a search of his Newport Beach home in January 2018 while investigating the alleged assaults.

The doctor, who was once deemed the county’s most eligible bachelor by a local magazine and appeared in the Bravo reality show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male,” was charged in 2018 with sexually assaulting five women.

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Those charges were ultimately dismissed in a legal battle that became enmeshed with political infighting involving the Orange County district attorney’s office in an election year.

Robicheaux was sentenced to probation, drug education classes and community service on the drug and gun charges. The judge said at the time that if he completed the terms of his probation, he could reduce the felony conviction to a misdemeanor and have both charges expunged from his record.

Robicheaux’s criminal case no longer appears in Orange County Superior Court, which is typical when a case has been wiped from a defendant’s record. The doctor’s attorney, Philip Kent Cohen, did not immediately have a comment when reached by The Times on Wednesday.

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In August, the Medical Board of California revoked Robicheaux’s medical license, alleging that he violated the terms of an agreement that allowed him to continue to practice medicine on a probationary status at the culmination of his criminal case.

The agreement with the medical board required Robicheaux to attend substance abuse meetings for medical professionals for two years, abstain from controlled substances, submit to random drug testing and reimburse the board more than $30,000 for the cost of its investigation and enforcement.

The medical board alleges Robicheaux failed to check in with the board to see if he needed to take a drug test more than a dozen times in 2025, and for the first 30 days of January. He also declined to provide a bodily fluid sample for testing when randomly selected on four occasions in 2025 and did not attend any substance abuse meetings in December 2025, according to the state’s filing.

The state’s filing also alleges that the doctor stopped making monthly payments to the medical board after September 2025. It was not clear whether Robicheaux had resumed working as a doctor in recent years.

At the end of the criminal case, Cohen told reporters that Robicheaux’s life had been devastated by the situation. He said at the time that his client had lost his home and had not worked as a physician in more than five years.

“His professional life is done,” Cohen said in 2023. “His reputation is forever done, and it’s sad to see what an allegation can do, regardless of what the ultimate outcome is.”