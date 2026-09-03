1 dead, 4 injured after senior driver crashes car in Trader Joe’s parking lot, police say

Police investigate at Trader Joe’s at West 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles on Thursday after a person was killed in a car accident in the parking lot.

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One person was killed and four others injured after a woman collided with a group of pedestrians in a Trader Joe’s parking lot near the Grove on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 1:21 p.m. to a report of a vehicle crashed into a security stand in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were transported to a hospital for treatment.

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An LAPD officer responds to the scene of a car accident, seen in the foreground. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The driver of the car was a woman in her 80s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which is investigating the collision.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA showed Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics treating the injured. A white canopy was set up over the body of the person who was killed, while a white sedan with front-end damage could be seen pinned against a partially crushed structure.

Firefighters could be seen wheeling an older woman in a wheelchair.

Information on the identity of the person killed or the cause of the crash was not immediately available.