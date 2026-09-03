1 dead, 4 injured after senior driver crashes car in Trader Joe’s parking lot, police say
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One person was killed and four others injured after a woman collided with a group of pedestrians in a Trader Joe’s parking lot near the Grove on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 1:21 p.m. to a report of a vehicle crashed into a security stand in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were transported to a hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car was a woman in her 80s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which is investigating the collision.
Helicopter footage captured by KTLA showed Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics treating the injured. A white canopy was set up over the body of the person who was killed, while a white sedan with front-end damage could be seen pinned against a partially crushed structure.
Firefighters could be seen wheeling an older woman in a wheelchair.
Information on the identity of the person killed or the cause of the crash was not immediately available.