Body recovered from lake at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights

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Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a lake in Hollenbeck Park following reports of a body in the water, authorities said Thursday.

Police received a call about 10:40 a.m. about a possible body in the water at the park located in the 400 block of South St. Louis Street, in Boyle Heights.

First responders remained at the scene as of 2 p.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Police did not say whether they have identified the body, nor have officials disclosed a cause of death.

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Footage published on Citizen showed what appeared to be a body covered by a white cloth lying by the lake near some yellow caution tape strung between a railing and a palm tree.