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Body recovered from lake at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights

July 2026 image of Hollenbeck Park in Los Angeles.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 

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Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a lake in Hollenbeck Park following reports of a body in the water, authorities said Thursday.

Police received a call about 10:40 a.m. about a possible body in the water at the park located in the 400 block of South St. Louis Street, in Boyle Heights.

First responders remained at the scene as of 2 p.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Police did not say whether they have identified the body, nor have officials disclosed a cause of death.

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Footage published on Citizen showed what appeared to be a body covered by a white cloth lying by the lake near some yellow caution tape strung between a railing and a palm tree.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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