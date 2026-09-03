Christian podcaster arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of threatening President Trump

Benjamin Azariah Southworth, 40, of Los Angeles has been indicted by a grand jury on federal charges accusing him of threatening to kill President Trump.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Authorities arrested a podcaster at his Los Angeles-area home Thursday morning on suspicion of threatening to kill the president of the United States.

First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli for the Central District of California said in a post on X, that Benjamin Azariah Southworth, 40, was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges accusing him of “threatening to kill President Trump, cyberstalking and making harassing interstate calls, and was arrested at his home.

In the post Essayli said Southworth is charged with posting videos calling for Trump’s assassination, “then targeting the family of the President’s personal attorney by publishing their home address and phone numbers, leaving voicemails threatening, ‘justice comes to your door.’”

Advertisement

Southworth is a podcaster, writer and former television presenter of The Remix, a syndicated youth reality and music television show that featured Christian artists. In 2008, Southworth revealed that he is gay and advocated for LGBTQ rights.

He currently helms the “Yass, Jesus!” podcast, an interfaith and sexuality affirming comedy show.

“Threats against the President of the United States are federal crimes,” Essayli stated in the post. “We will not tolerate threats of political violence in the United States. My office will prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law.”