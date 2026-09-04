4 people dead, 2 hurt after vehicle rolls off mountain road near Wrightwood

Four people were killed and another injured in a rollover crash on the eastern edge of the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 4, 2026. (KTLA)

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Four people were killed early Friday morning, and two are in critical condition after a car drove off a mountain road near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino County line and rolled into a meadow area.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said they received a call around 1:40 a.m. about a crash involving a single vehicle on Angeles Crest Highway and Flume Canyon Road near Wrightwood. The agency responded with an ambulance, a medic engine and two air ambulances.

The rescue effort was challenging because the passengers were scattered outside the vehicle and emergency personnel didn’t know how many passengers had been inside, said Chris Prater, a public information officer for the San Bernardino Fire Department.

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After conducting a search, he said they found five passengers were ejected from the vehicle, and one was wearing a seatbelt but took it off and exited the vehicle.

Emergency personnel required approximately 40 ft. of cable to rescue the victims, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic log.

Four of the passengers were confirmed dead at the scene, and two others were flown out by air ambulances to a local trauma center. The accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.