Man suffers medical emergency and dies at Burning Man festival

An overview of the Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev., is seen in this satellite photo on Aug. 28, 2023.

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A man in his mid-50s died at Burning Man this week after suffering a medical emergency, according to festival organizers.

The attendee, who has not been identified, was taken to the festival’s on-site emergency care center where he was pronounced dead, the Burning Man Project said in a Thursday statement.

The Burning Man Project, a nonprofit that manages the 70,000-person event, did not provide specifics about what medical emergency the man suffered at the festival.

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“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss,” the statement read.

The Burning Man festival, which takes place each year in the desolate Black Rock Desert in Nevada about 120 miles north of Reno, kicked off on Aug. 30 and runs through Sept. 7.

The announcement of the man’s death comes amid severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and wind, that have shut down the festival’s entrance gates several times in recent days. However, the medical emergency did not appear to be connected to the weather.

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Burners, as the campers are known, have seen their share of treacherous weather and odd circumstances at the festival in recent years including a birth, claims that the event was “demonic” and deaths.

Last year, as the large wooden effigy known as “the Man” burned — symbolizing the culmination of the nine-day festival — authorities were alerted to a homicide when a dead man was discovered in a pool of blood.