Caregiver sentenced in strangling murders of 2 dementia care residents

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A caregiver who strangled two residents at a facility for seniors with dementia using a plastic bag was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jianchun Li, 44, was working an overnight shift on June 24, 2023, at the Happy Homes Care residential facility in Diamond Bar when he ushered Monica Moon Lee, 75, into a bathroom just before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said last week.

Li put a bag over Lee’s head, wrapped electrical tape around her neck and killed her. Li then took Hee Sook Park, 83, into the same bathroom and killed her in the same way, the office said.

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Both Lee and Park were declared dead at the scene, despite emergency responders’ attempts to save them.

A jury found Li guilty in the murders Aug. 20 and, a week later, rejected Li’s defense of not guilty by reason of insanity. On Thursday, Li was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.

“We hope this verdict brings a measure of closure to the victims’ loved ones and the Diamond Bar community,” Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “Justice was served and Li will be held fully accountable for his horrific and senseless crimes.”