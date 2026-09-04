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Celebrate California Wildlife Day in honor of iconic Big Bear bald eagle Jackie

Jackie the bald eagle
Jackie the bald eagle in April. California lawmakers declared Friday as California Wildlife Day in remembrance of Jackie, calling the famed Big Bear Lake eagle “a California icon.”
(Friends of Big Bear Valley)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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Admirers of Jackie the bald eagle, who became an internet sensation from her perch overlooking Big Bear Lake, will have yet another chance to celebrate the bird’s legacy.

In a rare bipartisan resolution, California lawmakers established Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, as California Wildlife Day in remembrance of Jackie, calling the bird “a California icon.”

Jackie “created a connection between wildlife and people,” said State Sen. Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach), who authored the resolution. “She touched so many hearts around the world. ... This resolution now gives Jackie’s story its official place in California history.”

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Jackie continues to be alert, perching, eating both assisted and on her own. Jackie is on many medications, and they say that may inhibit her desire to eat on her own. Her energy is improving and she is still being feisty with the staff, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam.

Climate & Environment

‘You gave us all hope’: Fans of famed Big Bear bald eagle Jackie respond to her death

For some, Jackie was a model of motherhood and perseverance. Readers share emotional tributes to the beloved Big Bear bald eagle.

Jackie died last month after a weeks-long battle with a mysterious illness, setting off a torrent of heart-wrenching tributes and messages from her devoted fans who hailed from around the globe.

Many tuned in to the nonstop livestream of Jackie’s nest — often daily — to watch her and her mate Shadow weather freezing winter storms, protect their eggs and dote on fuzzy chicks.

The resolution that establishes Friday as California Wildlife Day noted that the celebration comes during the 250th anniversary of the United States, for which the bald eagle has been the “nation’s enduring symbol of freedom, strength and resilience.”

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“Jackie’s life and legacy offer Californians an opportunity to reflect on those ideals while celebrating our responsibility to protect the wildlife and natural heritage entrusted to us,” the resolution said.

“Jackie the Bald Eagle is flying high now, but her legacy lives on,” Strickland wrote in a post on social media.

Staff writer Lila Seidman contributed to this report.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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