Police bust $4.3 million catalytic converter theft ring across L.A. and OC counties

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department served search warrants Thursday in connection with a $4.3 million catalytic converter theft ring. The discovery was the result of a three-month investigation involving several Southern California police agencies.

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Five people were arrested Thursday after local and state law enforcement officials discovered about 2,400 catalytic converters they say are linked to a theft ring.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that they worked with several assisting agencies to serve search warrants across Orange and L.A. counties. Two of the department’s units spent three months investigating links among a series of catalytic converter thefts.

Thieves target catalytic converters, part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, because vehicle manufacturers use precious metals to produce them. Catalytic converters made with precious metals palladium, platinum, and rhodium are especially targeted, according to the Justice Department.

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California With thefts still high, California Prius drivers wait months for new catalytic converters Prius drivers whose catalytic converters have been swiped are experiencing a second indignity: Thousands of owners are ahead of them in line for the same part, and the delays could stretch on for months.

Orange County officials estimate that the value of the recovered catalytic converters is around $4.3 million.

Officers also found “several large shipping boxes containing precious metals, two unregistered firearms, and more than $105,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s department.

Those arrested on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime were identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as: Jorge Alberto Delgadillo, 35, of Maywood; Julio Moreno Reyes, 40, of L.A., Gilberto Valdovino, 27, of L.A., Brayan Cruz De Leon, 20, of L.A.; and Hugo Saenz Marin, 24, of Compton.