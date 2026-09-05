Three people, including child, found dead from gunshots in burning home

Emergency personel respond to the site where three people, including a child, were found Saturday dead from gunshots in a burning home in Maywood.

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A married couple and their child were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the bedroom of a burning Maywood home early Saturday in what appears to be a domestic violence case, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies and Los Angeles County firefighters responded at 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a structure fire around the 5000 block of East 61st Street in Maywood.

After putting out the fire, law enforcement searched the home for victims. They found the bodies of a man and woman in their late 40s and a boy who was younger than 10 years, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

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Deputies recovered a firearm. Law enforcement didn’t say what caused their deaths or how the fire started but noted in the release there is “no threat to the community.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that it appeared to be “domestic violence in nature.” The department didn’t identify the adults or the child, but said the two adults were married, and the boy was their biological child.

The Los Angeles County coroner did not respond to questions Saturday about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

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To provide information anonymously, people may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), download the “P3 Tips” app, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.