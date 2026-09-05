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California

Hurricane Marie brings dangerous ocean conditions, soggy weather to SoCal

A pedestrian holds an umbrella to shield themselves from a brief rain shower.
A pedestrian holds an umbrella to shield themselves from a brief rain shower along Hoover Avenue last week in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 

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Would-be beachgoers, be wary: Although Hurricane Marie is expected to stay hundreds of miles off the California coast over Labor Day weekend, forecasters are expecting rain and hazardous ocean conditions.

Rain is forecast to start Saturday night across Southern California, but Sunday is expected to be the wettest day of the weekend with widespread but light rainfall measuring less than a quarter inch.

Higher-elevation areas, such as the San Gabriel Mountains, will probably see heavier rain — up to three-quarters of an inch. There is also a 5% to 15% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

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Drive with caution, if you must. The weather service said in its forecast that despite the light rainfall amounts, roads are expected to be “quite slick” due to the buildup of oils over the last several months.

Even from a distance, Marie’s mark will be most acutely felt along the coast. The hurricane, which has reached Category 2 strength with sustained winds of 100 mph as it tracks north and west of the Baja California peninsula, is expected to deliver a 6- to 8-foot south swell bringing strong surf and rip currents to local beaches.

Bystanders watch as water rushes over a sand berm and maintenance crews rush to fortify the berms.
Bystanders watch as water rushes over the sand berm and maintenance crews rush to fortify the berms. High surf and storm surge approach for the Labor Day weekend in Long Beach on Friday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
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The weather service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories encompassing Santa Catalina and Santa Barbara islands, Malibu, Los Angeles and Ventura County. The advisories go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and run through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“The best course of action is to stay out of the water,” National Weather Service meteorologist Devin Black said. “It’s the safest thing to do.”

Laguna Beach, CA - Sept. 1, 2026: A rocks closed sign is posted at Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach, where recent storm surges caused damage to the parking lot area and erosion, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Officials have concerns about possible flooding on Labor Day weekend in Southern California from the remnants of a storm off the coast of Baja. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Hurricane Marie: What to expect in SoCal this weekend and how to plan accordingly

Forecasters expect strong surf and rip currents and a chance of rain, thunderstorms and muggy weather as people flock to the coast during the long weekend.

Large breaking waves and rip currents — which the weather service has described as “dangerous and potentially life-threatening” — are expected along the Los Angeles and Ventura County coasts, with the biggest surf forecast for Sunday and Monday, when waves are expected to reach 5 to 8 feet. Zuma Beach could see waves with 8 to 10-foot breaks.

The coast is dangerous this week because high tides — which peak in the evening — are coinciding with a southerly swell, Black said.

Low-lying areas and south-facing beaches including Avalon, Long Beach, Point Mugu and Malibu could see some coastal flooding, according to the weather service.

For those who are keen on getting in the water this holiday weekend, the weather service offers a bit of advice: Swim near a lifeguard, stay off rocks and jetties, and “heed advice from local officials.”

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UC climate scientist Daniel Swain said Hurricane Marie probably isn’t the last tropical system that will influence California in the coming months. El Niño typically enhances hurricane activity in the eastern and central Pacific because of the warm ocean temperatures it brings to that part of the ocean.

“There will likely be others — one or two more at some point in September or October,” he said.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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