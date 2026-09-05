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‘I was just mesmerized.’ Researchers capture first northeast Pacific sighting of spooky squid

Researchers observed a bigfin squid during an expedition aboard the research vessel David Packard.
Researchers and collaborators from the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary observed a bigfin squid during an expedition aboard the research vessel David Packard.
(Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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  • A research team off Monterey captured the first live northeast Pacific sighting of a rare bigfin squid, a ghostly deep-sea creature previously observed only about 70 times worldwide.
  • The pinkish squid glided two miles beneath the surface, its long, pale legs trailing from undulating fins, stunning scientists who know remarkably little about its diet, behavior or reproduction.
  • The surprise encounter came during a 10-day mission to study Davidson Seamount’s whale-dug furrows and rich ecosystems, where researchers also deployed instruments to capture DNA and sounds of passing whales.

The underwater vehicle was coasting about six feet above the ocean floor, two miles deep, when a pinkish, mysterious creature swam into its camera’s sights, drawing gasps in the research vessel floating at the surface.

At first, postdoctoral researcher Olívia Soares Pereira thought the vehicle had come across a jellyfish. Then she saw on the monitor a characteristic “elbow” and realized that what she was seeing was much rarer.

“Magnapinna!” Pereira shouted, and pulled out her phone to take a video.

The Aug. 7 sighting of the elusive bigfin squid was the first time the animal has been seen alive in the northeast Pacific Ocean, and one of the few times it has been seen at all, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. Only about 70 have been observed or collected, the institute said in a statement.

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And it wasn’t even the goal of the 10-day research expedition.

The institute, along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sent a research vessel Aug. 3 on a trip to study underwater mountains, called seamounts. The geographic features are hot spots of biodiversity, with corals, sponges and even an octopus garden, just like in the Beatles song. One of the key goals of this particular expedition was to gather data to determine if whales were leaving behind furrows in the sediment of the Davidson Seamount, about 80 miles southwest of Monterey, as they chased fish for food.

The underwater drone, tethered to the ship with cables and about the size of a small car, was just above the ocean floor as the researchers and pilots searched for furrows potentially left by whales.

One of the senior researchers on the expedition, Andrew DeVogelaere, said he was focused on the seafloor, “thinking about the whale pits,” when the squid suddenly showed up.

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“I was just kind of mesmerized looking at it,” DeVogelaere said.

RED SEA, EGYPT - JULY 5: Hammerhead sharks are seen at the Daedalus Reef, located on the southern route of the Red Sea, which continues to welcome visitors this year with diving tours organized by Scuba-Bay on July 5, 2025 in Red Sea, Egypt. Dives with accommodation are carried out during 2-3 day tours at Daedalus Reef, which is approximately 80-90 kilometers off the Egyptian coast and can only be reached by dive boats. Daedalus Reef, known especially for its hammerhead sharks and home to rich marine life, offers divers unique visual experiences with clownfish, cod eels, tuna, manta rays and a colorful coral ecosystem. (Photo by Tahsin Ceylan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

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Videos captured by the crew confirm it is a mesmerizing creature with long pale “legs” trailing from thicker appendages connected to a pale body composed of two fins that undulate languidly in tandem. Little is known about the animals, including what they eat, how they use their tentacles and how they reproduce.

For the researchers on the ship, seeing the creature was a reminder, if they needed one, of how many mysteries the deep still holds.

Pereira, DeVogelaere and the other researchers gathered samples and data that will probably keep them busy for months, and left instruments that will collect data until they return during a future expedition to collect them.

To help figure out if whales were causing the furrows, the scientists gathered water samples that they plan to analyze for environmental DNA, bits of themselves that animals shed while cruising through the ocean, Pereira said. They also left behind hydrophones that will capture sound, which could allow them to identify the specific whale species in the area.

Pereira considers herself profoundly lucky. Years ago, while putting together a video for social media about the bigfin squid, she thought that she would never get to see one. Just three months ago, while on a research vessel in the Atlantic Ocean, she observed two. Now, she has seen three.

“I’ve always been fascinated by deep-sea animals,” Pereira said. “When I heard about the Magnapinna first, I never thought I would be seeing one one day.”

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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