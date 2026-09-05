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California

LAPD busts massive street takeover in South Bay, impounding more than 100 cars

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a tactical alert early Saturday morning after a large street takeover.
The Los Angeles Police Department made dozens of arrests early Saturday and impounded more than 100 cars during a street takeover at South Figueroa Street and West Alondra Boulevard, nearthe border of the Harbor Gateway neighborhood.
(ONSCENE.TV)
Jaclyn Cosgrove.
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
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The Los Angeles Police Department and multiple other agencies responded in droves early Saturday to reports of an illegal street takeover in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of L.A. near Gardena.

Several cars filled the streets around South Figueroa Street and West Alondra Boulevard, where police told OnScene.TV they’d towed about 160 vehicles, made dozens of arrests and located six guns.

Councilmember Tim McOsker, whose district includes Harbor Gateway, said to OnScene.TV that officers impounded cars, and drivers were booked while other attendees were cited. Officers took children in attendance to nearby a station where their parents could pick them up, McOsker said.

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EAST COMPTON, CA - AUGUST 14: A car drifts around spectators gathered in the middle of the intersection during an early morning street takeover at Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in East Compton on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Takeovers are a growing trend and residents say that law enforcement are not doing enough to stop them. There have been some residents who say that the events are dangerous and keep them up at night. Some spectators said they feel like they're not bothering anyone and they only happen at night when the streets are empty. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Inside L.A.’s deadly street takeover scene: ‘A scene of lawlessness’

There is a growing backlash in some neighborhoods, with residents demanding authorities do more to crack down on the illegal gatherings that can turn deadly in a flash.

McOsker said around 3 a.m., L.A. police surrounded the intersection to block attendees from fleeing.

“This is an area where on many weekends, especially throughout the summer, there were street takeovers, and this being the first night of Labor Day weekend, LAPD was ready,” McOsker said.

LAPD says they towed about 160 vehicles and made roughly 500 arrests, and they also located 6 guns.
LOCATION: Figueroa St and Alondra AREA/CITY: Gardena - LAPD says they towed about 160 vehicles and made roughly 500 arrests, and they also located 6 guns. One black BMW covered in white powder from a fire extinguisher was almost torched by the crowd in order to get away from being trapped. LAPD extinguished the flames before it completely engulfed the vehicle. Parents can be seen picking up their kids with citations in hand. I Asked the Councilman what role did HSI play in this operation but he did not even know they were there.
(ONSCENE.TV)
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Footage from OnScene.TV shows agents from the Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, walking around the scene.

When asked if he knew what role the agency played in the street takeover, McOsker said he didn’t know whether Homeland Security Investigations was there.

“And I don’t know what role they played, this was a local police operation to stop street takeovers,” McOsker said.

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Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate.

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