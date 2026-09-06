Amber Alert is issued for girl, 14, and fugitive father after baby found dead

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez and his 14-year-old daughter.

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The search for a father and his 14-year-old daughter following last month’s discovery of a dead infant in Monterey County has turned into a rescue operation, with authorities emphasizing that the teen is a victim.

On Sunday, authorities issued an Amber Alert for the teen, who they believe gave birth to her father’s child on the side of the road. The newborn, whom authorities are referring to as “Baby Angelita,” was found dead on Aug. 1 in the 100 block of Struve Road in north Monterey County.

The father, 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, fled with the 14-year-old in a white Nissan Altima with no license plates, and they were last seen in the Salinas area on Aug. 4, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

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Investigators initially said the 14-year-old was being sought on suspicion of murder of her newborn. But last week, the Monterey County district attorney’s office said in a news release that it had “not received a filing request for criminal charges against the 14-year-old” and had not made “any charging decision.”

Perez is suspected of multiple felony violations: incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment.

“We recognize that the 14-year-old is a victim of her father’s abuse. No child should ever have to endure such horrific circumstances,” the D.A. said in the release. “Our priority is to ensure that this young girl is safe and has access to the support and services she needs.”

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The girl has black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 100 pounds and is 4 feet, 10 inches tall.

Investigators said they could not confirm if the pair was traveling together or if the teen was safe and alive.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Perez or the 14-year-old should contact Monterey County Sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Nicholas Kennedy at (831) 755-3773 or Det. Richard Geng at (831) 759-7279, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Times fellow Iris Kwok contributed to this report.