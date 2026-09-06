Hurricane Marie won’t hit SoCal, but we’re not in the clear yet. What to know

A lifeguard in Venice Beach on Saturday. Hurricane Marie has weakened and is expected to remain far from the Southern California coastline but could still bring rain to the region.

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Though Hurricane Marie continues to weaken in the southern Pacific Ocean — and is expected to remain hundreds of miles off the Southern California coastline — the region can still expect to feel some effects from the storm over the next few days.

Tropical moisture began to move into the region Saturday night, bringing the chance for some significant rainfall Sunday, as well as the possibility of thunderstorms.

Surf will also remain elevated along much of the coast, with the National Weather Service continuing to issue warnings for beachgoers.

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Here’s what you need to know:

Rain? In September?

Yup, you read that right.

Remnants from Hurricane Marie are bringing an increased chance for rain all day Sunday across Southern California, beginning as early as 5 a.m. through the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly light rain is expected across Los Angeles County, with the chance for rain also possible in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Most areas can expect rainfall amounts of a quarter inch or less, but some areas — especially in the San Gabriel Mountain foothills and across the San Bernardino County mountains — could see a half inch of rain or more, the weather service forecasted.

There is also a 15% chance for thunderstorms to develop across L.A. County Sunday, which will most likely form in the afternoon, over the mountains and foothills, the weather service said.

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“There is a chance of heavier rain occurring near any thunderstorms that form,” the weather service warned in its forecast discussion. “There is only around 5% chance of rain rates high enough to cause minor/urban flooding in L.A. County, but roads could become slick and dangerous due to the buildup of oil after many dry months.”

Minor flooding is most likely in some coastal areas, especially in low-lying spots in Long Beach, Malibu and around Point Mugu, the weather service warned.

UC climate scientist Daniel Swain called the expected precipitation a “mainly beneficial rainfall — little flood risk, but also low dry lightning (wildfire) risk.”

While rainfall is most likely to occur Sunday, some showers could also arrive Monday and Tuesday.

Be careful at the beach

The storm will continue to cause large swells along Southern California’s coast, with a high surf advisory in effect through late Tuesday for L.A., Orange and San Diego county beaches.

“Rip currents will be widespread and very strong, potentially pulling swimmers and surfers out to sea,” the advisory said. “Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.”

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Meteorologist urged beachgoers to only swim near lifeguards and stay off rock jetties.