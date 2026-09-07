Two killed in plane crash at corporate airfield in San Diego

San Diego fire personnel respond at the scene of a small plane on fire on the runway at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

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A small plane crashed at a corporate airport north of downtown San Diego on Monday evening, killing two people, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Around 5:20 p.m., officials were alerted to a Cessna plane that caught fire when it crash-landed onto one of three airstrips at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The facility serves general aviation aircraft including private, corporate, charter, air ambulance, law enforcement, fire rescue, flight training and light cargo.

The Federal Aviation Administration immediately closed down the airport to allow a crew of about 30 to put out the fire.

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By 7 p.m., crews had the fire out but were still working on an active fuel leak, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Raines said at a news conference.

“Our priority is to get in and complete any rescues if possible. In this case, the plane was heavily damaged and we were not able to extricate any of the victims,” Raines said.

Officials said two unidentified people in the aircraft have died.

“It’s tragic. Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers are with the two that were lost and the families,” he said.

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It’s unclear whether the aircraft was taking off or landing when it crashed.

“We’re going to stand by for the National Transportation Safety Board on that,” Raines said.

Fire officials said they’re working with the airport to clean up the jet fuel.

“They have a contractor en route to make sure that the fuel is properly cleaned up,” Raines said.

The department is collaborating with the National Transportation Safety Board and the airport to determine when the plane can be moved, “depending on what’s needed for the investigation,” he added.

The federal officials will also weigh in on reopening the airport, he said.