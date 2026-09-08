4 injured in ‘welding-related’ explosion at construction site in Arleta

Firefighters respond to an explosion at a San Fernando Valley construction site where four people were injured on Tuesday.

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Four people were injured in a possible welding-related explosion at a construction site at 14265 W. Van Nuys Blvd. on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident at 3:24 p.m. and transported three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person was injured and declined transportation.

It’s unclear if the injured parties were construction workers or passersby.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA News showed a massive deployment of emergency vehicles along Van Nuys Boulevard, which was closed between Beachy and Canterbury avenues. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

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The force of the explosion was strong enough to shatter some of the first- and second-floor windows of a nearby apartment building.

The cause remains under investigation. A gas company, the L.A. Department of Water and Power and the L.A. Department of Transportation were also responding to the incident.