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4 injured in ‘welding-related’ explosion at construction site in Arleta

Firefighters respond to an explosion at a San Fernando Valley construction site where four people were injured on Tuesday.
(KTLA)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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Four people were injured in a possible welding-related explosion at a construction site at 14265 W. Van Nuys Blvd. on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident at 3:24 p.m. and transported three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person was injured and declined transportation.

It’s unclear if the injured parties were construction workers or passersby.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA News showed a massive deployment of emergency vehicles along Van Nuys Boulevard, which was closed between Beachy and Canterbury avenues. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

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The force of the explosion was strong enough to shatter some of the first- and second-floor windows of a nearby apartment building.

The cause remains under investigation. A gas company, the L.A. Department of Water and Power and the L.A. Department of Transportation were also responding to the incident.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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